Get ready to do your part, because the bugs are about to be in the crosshairs once again. Sony and Columbia Pictures are currently developing a remake of the classic sci-fi film Starship Troopers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with District 9 director Neill Blomkamp set to helm the film. However, this project will not be based on the iconic, campy film from 1997, but rather from the original source material: the 1959 book by Robert A. Heinlein.

Plot details on the upcoming film are fairly slim. However, THR has reported that the film will not be a remake of the 1997 film, which was directed by Paul Verhoeven and depicted a high-strung military force fighting an interstellar species called Arachnids. The film remains a sci-fi classic and was notable for its highlighting of armed forces propaganda and facist undertones. But Blomkamp's film will be based on the original book, which, like the film, chronicled the life of Arachnid-fighter Johnny Rico, but depicted the military in a more democratic way.

Blomkamp, also known for action films like Gran Turismo and other sci-fi projects like Elysium and Chappie, will direct Starship Troopers from a screenplay he'll write himself. He is also producing the project alongside his wife Terri Tatchell, who also co-wrote Chappie and District 9. No casting has been announced.

'Starship Troopers' Launched a Film Franchise