Starstruck, now streaming on HBO Max, is a witty, sexy, modern romcom. Starring New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo, who also co-created the show with Alice Snedden, it’s a thoroughly winning romance, sparkling celebration of friendship, and sharp coming-of-millennial-age story, all in two seasons of six 20-minute episodes each. The first season’s will-they-or-won’t-they rolls seamlessly into the second season’s they-have-so-now-what, all with Matafeo’s irresistible charm and distinctive voice at the center. And by their respective ends, the show’s two seasons offer different, but equally romantic, takes on happily-ever-after: the first season’s giddy, anything-is-possible kiss, and then the second’s clear-eyed embrace of the challenges ahead (and of each other).

From the first sequined beat to the swooning final one, Starstruck announces that it knows and loves the rom-coms that came before it, and that it will be its own unique take on the genre. Matafeo plays Jessie, a regular twentysomething who has a drunken New Year’s Eve meet-cute in a club restroom and winds up in bed with a movie star — and then can’t stop from falling for him despite feeling like they’re in a “weird animal friendship show where…a hedgehog and a Labrador are friends.”

In the first season, Jessie and Tom (Nikesh Patel) dance in and out of each other’s orbits over the course of a year, flirting and yearning through movie premieres, a murder mystery dinner party, and the disdain, disbelief, and delight of their friends (and Tom’s agent, played with cutthroat cheer by Minnie Driver). In the second season, they do their best to make a proper go at a relationship while facing down distance, different social strata, and the return of Jessie’s old flame Ben (Edward Easton). While nodding at Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Four Weddings and a Funeral, When Harry Met Sally, and more, Starstruck carves out its own enchanting nook in the rom-com pantheon with its charming push-and-pull between two people who shouldn’t work together but can’t stay away.

Tom may be in her phone as “Tom Famous,” but Jessie is the real star here as Matafeo’s magnetic charisma shines through each frame as creator, writer, and actor. Her irreverent sense of humor, alongside her sharp insights into friendship and that particular brand of frustration that can plague a smart, funny, and un-ambitious woman just starting to figure out what she might want out of her life, make Jessie an instant favorite among rom-com heroines. Plus, she gets perhaps the most exuberant walk of un-shame of all time, set to Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack.”

The success of Starstruck lies largely in its celebration and subversion of well-loved and familiar tropes of the rom-com genre and of the beloved movies and shows that came before it. Like Notting Hill, it features the fantasy of a famous star falling for a “little rat nobody,” according to Jessie’s best friend Kate (Matafeo’s real-life best friend, Emma Sidi). Like Four Weddings and a Funeral or When Harry Met Sally, the first season in particular is delivered as a series of vignettes over a long span of time, and like all of these, it also celebrates friend love as much as romantic love. But revolving the love story around Jessie — curly haired, non-white, ruthlessly funny — is a refreshing spin on the mainstream rom-com heroine. In many of the classics, she’d be in the comic-relief best-friend slot. Here, she’s the one deserving of being swept off her feet.

The first season is a take on the classic rom-com structure: a meet-cute, followed by banter, misunderstandings, and a moment in the third act where it seems all is lost, culminating in a climactic kiss. After nearly a year of sporadic encounters and undeniable attraction, Jessie and Tom seem set to separate for good in the season finale when she decides London has nothing left to offer her (or she to it) and plans to go home to New Zealand. After a chaste goodbye sleepover, Tom rides the bus with her on her way to the airport. They sit in silence, in the golden early morning light. Her stop arrives. She doesn’t move. The bus rumbles back to life. She doesn’t move. They sit, silent, and a small smile creeps across Tom’s face. When Jessie turns to him with a gesture of happy confusion, he kisses her. The audience melts. The credits roll.

The final heart-stopping kiss is a tried and true happy ending. The characters give in to the feelings we’ve known were there all along, and we are left to imagine the best possible version of what’s next: the bantering breakfasts, happy homes, and a long life without complications. True to Starstruck’s form, this ending nods to another classic romance (if not a proper rom-com): The Graduate. In that movie’s famous ending, the couple spontaneously escapes together, and then sits at the back of the bus as the euphoria wears off, and the reality sets in. In Starstruck, it’s the reverse: they’ve been at the back of a bus, silent, for a long time. They’ve had the whole ride to think through the reality of life apart, and decide against it. The kiss is spontaneous, but the staying is inevitable. It’s an intoxicating moment, full of possibility and joy. The show could end here, a complete story with a dizzingly romantic conclusion. They’ve chosen each other; the rest is just details.

But the details are what Season Two thrives on. This season is about what follows the happily ever after. The giddy high of the season-ending kiss is immediately punctured — instead of starry eyes and embraces, Jessie has “a moderate nervous breakdown for 12 hours” as she realizes that her parents bought her a plane ticket halfway around the world (and changed the sheets in the guest room) for nothing. That panic buzzes in the background across the season, leading finally to a breakup and three months apart. But at the world’s most awkward joint hen-and-stag party for their mutual friends, they find themselves in separate rowboats on a pond in a London park (calling to mind the dual rowboats in Bridget Jones’s Diary). When Kate slaps some sense into Jessie, metaphorically and literally, Jessie realizes that she’s been sabotaging her own happiness and goes for the grand gesture: She hops out of the boat and wades through the waist-deep water to Tom’s rowboat to give him a big speech.

But this is Starstruck, where tropes are employed with Matafeo’s distinct sensibility, and rather than poetry or soaring emotion, Jessie assures Tom that “I haven’t changed. I haven’t had time to change, because I just realized…but I now know what is wrong with me, at least” and ends with “I love you, I’m sorry, and I wish you all the best.” When Tom hops out to kiss her, over the shrieks of their friends and in front of a suddenly gushing fountain, it’s with the full acceptance of her flaws. They’ve tried a sweeping romance, they’ve tried being apart, and now they’ll try something more honest: a grounded relationship, built on trying to be better for each other and accepting that they will sometimes fail in that effort. The kiss is deliciously romantic, but when they come up for air, Jessie blurts “Should we get married?” and Tom, laughing, exclaims “No!” They kiss again. The rain falls. Their problems haven’t disappeared, but they’ll try again, more clear-eyed about both the pitfalls and the rewards of the hard work needed to build a real relationship. This happily-ever-after is built on the acceptance that real happiness comes from actively choosing it and working for it, ever after, even (or especially) when that’s not an easy thing to do.

Both happy endings stand on their own — trusting your feelings and taking a leap is romantic. Vulnerability and acceptance are too. You could stop after the first season (though it’s unlikely anyone would want to) and revel in the high emotion of their final kiss, trusting that their connection and chemistry will carry them through. You could watch just the second season and swoon over the story of two complicated people choosing each other and becoming better for each other, facing the unknown future with their eyes open.

But together, these two visions of happily ever after deepen each other. Season Two isn’t just a retread of Season One’s complications, and the roadblocks in their path arise naturally from an honest look at what might realistically face these two specific people after they take their big leap. Because of the first finale’s kiss, we never doubt their feelings through all of Season Two’s highs and lows — just their will to act in support of those feelings. And because of the second finale’s kiss, standing waist deep in the rain, in a pond of uncertain cleanliness, we know the will is there and that Season One’s big kiss is built on something real. Season One’s climactic embrace was about their inability to do anything else; Season Two’s is about learning to deserve it.

“I love you. That’s funny, ‘I love you,’ but I do. I do. But I know that’s not enough,” Jessie tells Tom from the middle of the pond. By the time they kiss again, happily ever after means looking forward together with clarity, and doing their best to keep their eyes open next time they leap.

