Last year, the British comedy Starstruck came to both BBC and HBO Max and quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed new comedies of 2021. Now, fans have a first look at the next season of the show which is due to premiere next month on BBC Three, with an HBO Max date yet to be confirmed.

The new first-look image from Season 2 sees Jessie, played by series creator and co-writer Rose Matafeo, and Tom, played by Nikesh Patel (Hulu’s Four Weddings And A Funeral), as they brush their teeth together with some visible tension between them. Starstruck follows a millennial (Matafeo) living in East London working various dead-end jobs who ends up romantically involved with a famous movie star (Patel) after the two have a one-night stand on New Year’s Eve. The new season is set to pick up where the first left off, with Jessie having to deal with the real-world consequences of choosing to stay in London to pursue a relationship with Tom.

Along with Matafeo and Patel, the new season will include Minnie Driver (Modern Love) reprising her role as Tom’s agent Cath. In terms of new additions to the upcoming season, Russell Tovey (Years And Years) will join the cast in a currently unknown role.

Since the show’s premiere last year, Starstruck has received a lot of attention from critics. It has been nominated for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2022, and Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2021. The show was also named as one of the best shows of the year from such publications as Rotten Tomatoes, The Guardian, AV Club, Thrillist, Washington Post, Vulture, Time Magazine, BuzzFeed, The Hollywood Reporter, NPR, and TV Insider, among many others. The first season was also streamed almost 5 million times on BBC iPlayer, which makes the show the channel’s biggest new comedy of 2021. Matafeo herself was named in Variety’s Best Performances of 2021 and in The Times’s list of Top 10 Funniest Actors On TV. Her latest comedy special, Horndog, is also currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Starstruck is co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Nic Sampson, and is produced by Avalon for BBC Three in the UK and HBO Max in the U.S. Executive producers for the series are Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, and Toby Welch. Claire McCarthy serves as the series producer, and Jamie Jay Johnson serves as the series director.

Season 2 of Starstruck will air on BBC Three in the UK, HBO Max in the U.S., ABC in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand. A specific premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

