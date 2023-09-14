The beloved Max Original comedy Starstruck, starring and conceived by the talented comedian and writer Rose Matafeo, is set to return for an eagerly anticipated third season. A hilarious yet heartwarming take on the art of growing up, Starstruck revolves around Jessie, a young adult living in East London, juggling a couple of unsatisfying jobs as she attempts to navigate the complexities of a romantic entanglement with the famous movie star, Tom. Co-written by Matafeo alongside Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, the show also sees Matafeo and Snedden taking on directing roles. With Seasons 1 and 2 currently available for streaming on Max, Starstruck has consistently garnered widespread critical acclaim on a global scale. The show received nominations for Best Comedy Programme at the 2022 Broadcast Awards and Best Comedy Series at the 2021 Edinburgh TV Awards. So without further ado, here’s everything we know about Season 3 of Starstruck.

When and Where Is 'Starstruck' Season 3 Coming Out?

All six new episodes of Starstruck Season 3 officially premiere on September 28, 2023, exclusively on Max.

Is There a Trailer for 'Starstruck' Season 3?

Starstruck Season 3 elevates the theme of growing up to new heights. Following the Season 2 developments, the Starstruck Season 3 trailer shows Jessie grappling with the complexities of adulthood. Her closest friend, Kate, is on the verge of marriage to her fiancé, Ian, while carrying a baby at eight months pregnant. Meanwhile, Jessie's romantic life has taken a twist; she's moved on from Tom, and while marriage isn't on her immediate horizon, she's now dating someone new. Both Jessie and Tom have ventured into new relationships, leaving us uncertain about their true feelings. Will they reconcile, as they have numerous times before, or will they finally acknowledge that being apart suits them better? Furthermore, will Jessie ultimately discover her life's calling? Season 3 promises to unveil all these mysteries.

What Is 'Starstruck' Season 3 About?

Below is the official synopsis for Starstruck Season 3:

"Still living in London and working at the local cinema, Jessie (Rose Matafeo) explores a new single life after parting ways with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel). Two years after the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for."

Starstruck centers around Jessie, a young adult residing in East London, who manages two unfulfilling jobs while trying to navigate the intricacies of a romantic relationship with the renowned movie star Tom. The story unfolds as the couple discovers their irresistible attraction to one another.

Who's In the 'Starstruck' Season 3 Cast?

Rose Matafeo plays the role of Jessie, a New Zealander who is grappling with a significant existential crisis. In an attempt to regain control of her life, she makes a bold decision to relocate to London. As she embarks on a journey filled with various odd jobs in a completely unfamiliar city and country, her already spontaneous existence is set to become even more exhilarating when a seemingly innocent one-night stand unexpectedly turns out to be a prominent movie star. Matafeo, originally from New Zealand, has firmly established herself as one of the most captivating emerging voices in the world of comedy. With a regular presence on screen, Rose's talent shone in January when she starred in the feature film Baby Done, directed by Taika Waititi, and she has also made appearances on the BAFTA-winning show Taskmaster. In regards to Season 3 of Starstruck, Matafeo has expressed her excitement over the brand-new season saying:

“A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third installment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Nikesh Patel portrays Tom Kapoor, a renowned actor and the romantic interest of Jessie. Patel has gained recognition for his performances in various notable productions, including the Hulu miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Prime Video thriller The Devil's Hour. Emma Sidi takes on the role of Kate, who is not only Jessie's best friend but also her flatmate. Sidi, known for her appearances in W1A and as the Vlogger Millipede in the BAFTA-nominated series Pls Like, has made her mark in the television world. Her other notable television credits include roles in Stath Lets Flats and King Gary.

What Happened Last Season on 'Starstruck'?

In Season 1 of Starstruck, we meet Jessie, a regular girl from New Zealand in her twenties, just muddling through life in the bustling city of London. While she's navigating the chaos of adulthood, an unexpected twist of fate occurs when she crosses paths with the famous movie star, Tom, at a New Year's Eve party. As the sun rises on the following morning, Jessie finds herself in Tom's swanky apartment, completely oblivious to his celebrity status. It's only when she spots a half-hidden poster on her way out that the truth dawns on her – Tom's a big shot in the film industry. And that's when things start to get messy, as Jessie realizes she's not the only lady in Tom's life. Despite the rollercoaster of emotions, Jessie and Tom discover an exhilarating connection that keeps them hooked.

As Starstruck ventures into Season 2, Jessie and Tom make a bold decision to take their relationship to the next level. However, just as things seem to be falling into place, Jessie's former flame, Ben, unexpectedly resurfaces in her life. Jessie and Ben spend time together, reminiscing about the past. But the drama doesn't end there. Ben extends an offer for Jessie to work at the library where he's employed, an offer she ultimately accepts. Of course, this new dynamic creates unwelcome tension between Jessie and Tom, leading to a heated argument that ultimately leads to their breakup. However, in the final episode, we witness a reunion between Jessie and Tom.

Who Is Making 'Starstruck' Season 3?

Starstruck is produced by Avalon, who are known for their work on series like Breeders, and boasts an executive production team comprising Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday, Cath Gagon, Richard Allen-Turner, Matafeo, and Gregor Sharp for the BBC, with Toby Welch serving as the series producer. Avalon has a track record of creating acclaimed shows, including the BAFTA-winning and multi-Emmy nominated Catastrophe on Prime Video/Channel 4 and Workaholics on Comedy Central USA.