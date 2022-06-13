After the release of its second season earlier this year, the hit screwball comedy series Starstruck is coming back, with the announcement of a Season 3 renewal on HBO Max. Series creator Rose Matafeo will return to write episodes for the upcoming season alongside Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson. Matafeo and Simpson will also be directing episodes for the show's for the third season.

The series, which first premiered in 2021 on BBC One and HBO Max, is set in East London and centers around Jessie (Matafeo) a struggling millennial woman, who becomes romantically involved with movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel) after having a one-night stand with him. The series received critical acclaim, with its first season achieving a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% critical score for its second season. The show also has an overall 77% audience rating. Along with her critical acclaim for the show, Matafeo has also been nominated for the BAFTA award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme as well as the National Comedy Award 2021 for Best Breakthrough Artist.

Of the renewal, Matafeo said, “A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third installment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Image via HBO Max

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max said: “Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humor. STARSTRUCK is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom’s story continue.”

While no release date has been set yet for the show's third season, fans can expect it to be full of the same romance and comedy that they loved about the first two seasons. No plot details have been revealed yet.

Produced by Avalon Television, Starstruck is created by Matafeo and is executive produced by Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday, Cath Gagon, Richard Allen-Turner, Rose Matafeo, and Gregor Sharp. The series stars Matafeo, Patel, and Emma Sidi. The first two seasons of Starstruck are now streaming on HBO Max.

Here's the synopsis for the show: