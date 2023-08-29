The Big Picture Season 3 of Starstruck follows Jessie as she faces romantic woes and navigates the challenges of dating a famous actor, with a new love triangle adding to the drama.

The trailer reveals that Jessie and Tom are no longer together, with a time jump of two years and Jessie dealing with the pressure of adulthood and her past decisions.

The trailer shows a messy encounter between Jessie and Tom at a wedding, while Jessie sparks a new romance. However, it seems that Jessie and Tom are still drawn to each other, creating more complications for her love life.

Starstruck is almost back on our screens as Max gears up to release Season 3 of Rose Matafeo's romantic comedy. The series follows Matafeo's Jessie, a 20-something woman just trying her best. Today, Max shared a new trailer for the upcoming season, previewing the romantic woes Jessie will face this time around. Additionally, the streamer announced that all six episodes of Season 3 will premiere in the U.S. on September 28.

Starstruck centers on Jessie, a young millennial woman who works dead-end jobs and lives a rather normal life. However, after a one-night stand during a New Year's party, Jessie's life is upended when she learns her one-night-stand is an A-list actor named Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). Soon after, the two strike up a romantic relationship as Jessie navigates dating a movie star and facing other personal challenges. For the most part, things worked out relatively well for Jessie and Tom, with Season 2 ending in a reconciliation between the pair in a moment totally worthy of any romance.

In Season 3, Jessie and Tom's relationship takes a turn for the worse — as in, they are no longer in a relationship. The new season jumps two years in time, with Jessie still working her job at the local cinema and broken up with Tom. As all of her friends seem to be starting the next chapters of their lives, Jessie struggles with the pressure of adulthood, dealing with her past decisions and wondering what she wants for herself moving forward. Moreover, she finds herself caught in a love triangle that, yes, includes Tom — who's engaged.

Image via Max

Romance Isn't Dead in 'Starstruck', But It Sure Is Messy

The latest trailer begins at Kate's wedding, where Jessie learns, very last minute, that Tom is at the reception, stirring up a swirl of emotions and an awkward encounter in which he breaks the engagement news. But even as Jessie tries to get over her ex, things seem to be looking up in her love life as she sparks a romance with someone new. Of course, it's not quite smooth sailing as we see more of Jessie's reaction to Tom's current relationship — and it seems the two are still rather drawn to each other. If that wasn't enough, Kate also reminds Jessie that she "shouldn't feel like a failure in any way," which isn't really the encouragement boost she thinks it is.

Starstruck is created, written, and co-produced by Matafeo, who writes alongside Alice Sneddon. Additional cast includes Emma Sidi as Jessie's best friend Kate, Al Roberts as Ian, Joe Barnes as Joe, and Lorne MacFayden as Liam. It is co-produced by BBC Three and is currently airing in the UK via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Starstruck Season 3 premieres Thursday, September 28 on Max. Watch the new trailer below: