The Big Picture Get ready for a post-Tom era as Season 3 of Starstruck takes us into Jessie's evolving life without her A-list love interest.

The new trailer teases Jessie's struggles in her increasingly complicated life, including supporting her best friend who is getting married and becoming a mother.

Starstruck, created by Rose Matafeo, features an all-star cast and streams on MAX, with all episodes of Season 3 available on September 28, 2023.

Get ready for a post-Tom era. A new trailer for Season 3 of the Rose Matafeo series Starstruck has just been released, giving us a fresh look into the ongoing adventures of Jessie, a twenty-something living in London whose rendezvous with an A-list actor spins her already delicate life into chaos. Season 3 of Starstruck will premiere on MAX on September 28, 2023.

Is Jessie Entering Her Post-Tom Era?

Starstruck follows the chaotic life of Jessie, a New Zealand woman who lives in London with her best friend Kate. Jessie is living a cluttered life filled with odd-end jobs and disordered personal life. But her entire life changes one New Year's Eve after she wakes up from a one-night stand only to find that her hook-up is a very, very famous actor. The series follows Jessie and her friend group's lives along with her evolving relationship with superstar Tom. But will their hook-up turn into a Hollywood happy ending, or just another Jessie-style disaster?

The new trailer shows us our first glimpse into Jessie's post-Tom era, showing Jessie as she navigates her increasingly complicated life. Some of her new priorities include supporting her flatmate and best friend, Kate, as she gets married and prepares to become a mother. Jessie must also learn to live in a world without Tom, her on-again, off-again A-list love interest. The new trailer gives a fun peak into Jessie's life dealing with struggles well known to anyone who has survived their twenties, and a few, well, unique challenges that only Jessie can face.

Starstruck originally premiered in 2021. The series is created by Matafeo, who also plays the lead character Jessie. Starring alongside Matafeo is Emma Sidi, who plays Kate, and Nikesh Patel, who plays the superstar (and heart-throb) Tom Kapoor. Minnie Driver has also appeared on the show in a guest role, playing Cath, Tom's agent. Along with starring in and creating the series, Matafeo also serves as a writer on the series alongside Alice Sneddon. Starstruck originally aired on BBC One in the UK, and streams on MAX in the United States.

All six episodes of Season 3 will be available to stream on MAX starting on September 28, 2023. You can stream the first two seasons of the series on MAX right now. Check out the new trailer for Season 3 to get a new peak into the latest season.