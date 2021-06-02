HBO Max has released a new trailer for their comedy series Starstruck, which is set to be released on the streaming service on June 10 in the US. The series’ six-episode first season premiered back in April on BBC1 and has already been renewed for a second season. The comedy follows a struggling millennial who develops a relationship with a famous actor after having a one-night stand with him, not realizing who he was. The show is co-written by comedian and star Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden, and all six episodes are directed by Karen Maine, who helmed the hilarious comedy, Yes, God, Yes.

The trailer opens with Jessie, played by Matafeo, incorrectly reciting the most famous line from any James Bond film in a bar bathroom, and being corrected by Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). The two end up hitting it off and going home together. When Jessie wakes up in Tom’s house, she realizes he is a very famous actor, a fact that didn’t register in her mind even when he told her he was an actor the night before. The rest of the trailer showcases two very different people trying to make a relationship work in the limelight, even when Tom’s agent (Minnie Driver) tells him that actors are better off dating other actors. Starstruck also stars Sindhu Vee and Emma Sidi.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Here's What's Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

Since Starstruck has been such a success in the UK, the show will most likely garner a strong international audience. Although, whether the show relates to US audiences or not most likely won’t stop the second season from airing on HBO Max as well, since it’s already been greenlit. Starstruck debuts June 10 on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Starstruck and the official synopsis below:

“STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel). What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can't keep away from each other.”

KEEP READING: Sophie Turner Joins 'The Staircase,' Which May Be the Next Great Crime Show on HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's What's New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021 From the final season of 'Bosch' to celebrated movies and hidden gems, here's what's arriving on streaming this month.

Read Next