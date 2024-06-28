Few periods of the year are more exciting for movie fans than the beginning of summer. What defines a “great summer movie” has certainly changed over the past several decades. Traditionally, blockbusters like Jurassic Park or Ghostbusters are referred to as the definitive form of summer entertainment, but the past decade has also delivered Best Picture winners like Oppenheimer and CODA during the beginning of their award season runs.

There is a lot of potential for films set during the beginning of the summer, as it is generally a period that produces many heightened emotions, allowing for greater dramatic intent. Whether it's a steamy summer romance, a joyous coming-of-age comedy, or a more mature arthouse drama, summer films have the potential to get their viewers invested in characters that reflect their experiences. These are the best start-of-the-summer movies, classics that capture the period's unique atmosphere and sensibilities with rewarding results.

10 ‘Roman Holiday’ (1953)

Romantic comedies are an essential part of the summer movie calendar, but few films match personable characters with amusing comic setpieces quite like William Wyler’s classic Roman Holiday. The 1953 film centers on the highly prestigious Crown Princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn), who longs for a life where she is freed from her royal duties. That opportunity arises when she is swept off her feet by the charismatic journalist Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), who takes her on an exciting vacation across the country that she represents.

Roman Holiday uses Rome's natural locations to its advantage, and it's simply a joy to see the incredible feats of architecture in the Eternal City. While the Cinderella-style nature of the romance isn’t necessarily a new concept, the excellent chemistry between Hepburn and Peck makes it still feel as fresh and exciting as it always has been. Furthermore, the scenery is engaging and idealized, turning this classic rom-com into a true summer dream.

9 ‘Easy Rider’ (1969)

The term “summer movie” often creates an image of massive action films like Jaws and Star Wars, but many of the greatest films set at the beginning of the season are far more subversive. Easy Rider was a summer movie that kickstarted a new era of Hollywood filmmaking, allowing for a period of more experimentation in the 1970s during the industry’s “New Wave."

Unlike traditional summer dramas, Dennis Hopper’s dark comedy was largely a road trip comedy that made an overnight star out of a young Jack Nicholson, whose performance earned him an Oscar nomination. Even if the cultural context has changed since its release, Easy Rider is still one of the coolest “hangout” movies ever made. The film celebrates the excitement and possibilities that come with the summer months and how hard it can be to transition back to reality.

8 ‘Badlands’ (1973)

While his work may be too obtuse or artistic for some cinephiles’ taste, Badlands is one of the more approachable and emotional films that writer/director Terrence Malick has ever made. Loosely based on a true story that dominated the national news in the 1950s, Badlands centers on a murder spree committed by a lonely drifter (Martin Sheen) and his teenage girlfriend (Sissy Spacek) after they went on the run and fell in love.

Badlands subverts the viewers’ expectations of what a summer romance should look like as it transforms from an earnest relationship drama into a critical study of how easily susceptible young people are to violence. Although there are certainly some disturbing moments by the time that the story wraps up, Badlands is just as aesthetically gorgeous as any of the other masterpieces in Malick’s very impressive filmography.

7 ‘Dazed and Confused’ (1993)

Few films capture the difficult transition from the end of the school year to the beginning of summer quite like Dazed and Confused, a now-iconic coming-of-age dramedy that has been heralded as a cult classic since its initial release back in 1993. As with all of Richard Linklater’s films, Dazed and Confused is more focused on creating great moments of authentic dialogue than advancing any sort of overarching narrative.

Even though the cultural context has changed, younger viewers may be able to relate to the film’s characters. The film was so successful that it inspired Linklater to return in 2016 with the spiritual sequel Everybody Wants Some!! Dazed and Confused has an amazing ensemble cast that includes many future stars in their earliest roles. While it's amusing to see Ben Affleck cast against type as a particularly nasty school bully, it's arguably Matthew McConaughey who steals the film as an existentialist stoner who flirts with younger women.

6 ‘Stand by Me’ (1996)

Stephen King’s novels and short stories have inspired many works of horror and science fiction, but the adaptation of Stand by Me is one of the greatest coming-of-age stories ever made. Featuring an all-star cast of youthful actors, including breakout turns from Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix, Stand by Me centers on a group of young boys who venture off into the woods to search for a dead body. The film is beautifully framed through the perspective of an older writer (Richard Dreyfuss) who is reflecting on how his youthful experiences shaped his personality and career.

Stand by Me is a profound movie about how summer childhood memories linger, even for those who feel like they have lost their innocence. Even if it's more directly aimed at younger viewers, Stand by Me’s message about the power of a lasting friendship makes it effective for audiences of all ages.

5 ‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)

Do the Right Thing used the format of a summer hangout movie to create a powerful examination of race relations that remains just as powerful today as it was during its initial release in 1989. Spike Lee broke out as a filmmaker with his impressive debut She’s Gotta Have It, but Do the Right Thing was the work of a more confident artist who had a clear message in mind with the story he was telling.

Aesthetically, it's virtually unrivaled in Lee’s entire career. Do the Right Thing perfectly captures the beauty, depth, and dark side of New York in intimate detail. Lee’s writing may be the star, but Do the Right Thing has one of the greatest ensemble casts of any summer movie. In addition to an Academy Award-nominated performance from Danny Aiello, Do the Right Thing featured a breakout role for Giancarlo Esposito.

4 ‘Before Sunrise’ (1995)

Before Sunrise is the ideal summer romance movie, tracking how a chance interaction can lead to a lifelong relationship. Linklater’s gorgeous film follows American writer Jesse (Ethan Hawke) as he meets French student Céline (Julie Delpy) while traveling to Vienna. The film is not bound by any traditional shackles of structure; it spends the entire running time focused on the conversations about life, growing up, art, and destiny as the two leads fall closer in love.

Intimate and almost dream-like, the film is truly a slice-of-life experience about the surprising and game-changing nature of love. Before Sunrise ended up inspiring one of the most unique movie franchises of all time, as Linklater, Hawke, and Delpy returned after nearly a decade for the sequel Before Sunset, and then waited nearly another decade for the final film Before Midnight. The characters Jesse and Céline also had a memorable cameo in Linklater’s surrealist 2001 animated film Waking Life.