Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark have just been confirmed as stars for the upcoming supernatural horror film Starve Acre from BAFTA-nominated writer and director Daniel Kokotajlo (Apostasy). Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Andrew Michael Hurley, Starve Acre is said to explore the “inherited trauma and loss within a world ruled by supernatural folklore.”

Starve Acre follows a couple, Richard (Smith) and Juliette (Clark), in 1970s England whose seemingly perfect life is interrupted when their son suddenly and unexpectedly dies, causing the once happy and idyllic couple to grow distant from each other. They both cope with the tragedy in different ways — Richard buries himself in exploring a local folkloric myth about a powerful and supernatural tree on their estate to distract himself, and Juliette turning to the local community, who are hiding an occult secret, for support.

Smith is likely best known to audiences for his fan-favorite turn as the iconic title character in Doctor Who, but he has also gained critical acclaim for more recent roles, like his Emmy-nominated performance as Prince Phillip in The Crown, and his role in Edgar Wright's recent horror film, Last Night in Soho. He is also set to star in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. Clark also has experience in the horror genre, as a BAFTA Cymru award-winning actress for her starring role in the psychological horror film Saint Maud. She will also be seen in the upcoming Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Starve Acre will be the second feature film from Kokotajlo, who gained acclaim following his debut with Apostasy. Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Emmy Duffy will be producing the film for House Productions. About the film, Ross commented:

“Daniel is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today and we’re thrilled to be bringing his adaptation of Andrew Michael Hurley’s extraordinary novel to the screen. ‘Starve Acre’ is already a genre defining modern classic – Daniel’s singular vision and this exceptional cast bring great depth and strength to this evocative story.”

Shooting on Starve Acre is scheduled to begin in the spring. Additional casting and a planned release date have yet to be announced.

