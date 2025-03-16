With its 1970s setting, Starve Acre is a modern folk horror that leans into its inevitable comparisons with films like The Wicker Man and Don’t Look Now. Even so, Starve Acre becomes more a litmus test of dread – for audiences and characters alike – than a formulaic folk horror. Where folk horror films like Midsommar invoke a kind of thrill in piecing together what tapestries and paintings will come to mean, Starve Acre forces viewers to see it coming and to sit in that unease. Director Daniel Kokotajlo supports his environment of disquietude with still shots of Yorkshire’s beautiful, but oppressive landscapes between the slow, deliberate camerawork that punctuates the story.

Richard (House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith) and Juliette (Morfydd Clark, Rings of Power and Saint Maud) move back to Richard’s childhood home in the countryside of Yorkshire to give their son, Owen, fresh country air to help with his severe asthma. But two years into their move, Owen still hasn’t adjusted to country life and his behavior takes a turn for the worse. This culminates with stabbing the eye out of a horse. In a visit with a child psychologist, Juliette reveals that lately, Jack has mentioned an imaginary friend named Jack Grey. This unsettles Richard, who is no stranger to Jack Grey. It’s a name from his childhood, featured in the opening poem that sets the course of the film, written by none other than Richard’s father, Neil. Soon, the family experiences death, and the film makes grief a central character and spins Richard’s archaeological position at a university as a vessel for exploring his own childhood abuse.

'Starve Acre' Makes Symbolism Unsettling