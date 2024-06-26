The Big Picture Premiering in July, Starve Acre stars Matt Smith & Morfydd Clark in an eerie tale of love, grief, and ancient evil threatening their home.

Based on Andrew Michael Hurley's novel, the film follows a couple's descent into darkness as they uncover sinister folk horror in rural Yorkshire.

Packed with chilling atmosphere, the film is set to be a diamond in the rough for horror fans in an already stacked year for the genre.

Two stars of premier fantasy television are coming together to face ancient evil this July with the folk horror film Starve Acre. Premiering last year at BFI London, the feature stars House of the Dragon's Matt Smith and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark in a twisted tale of love, grief, and supernatural forces that threaten their peaceful existence. With one month remaining until its release in theaters and on-demand, Collider can exclusively share a gallery full of new stills showcasing the chilling atmosphere surrounding the pair's isolated home.

Starve Acre is based on Andrew Michael Hurley's novel of the same name and takes place in 1970s rural Yorkshire. Couple Richard (Smith) and Juliette (Clark) are content with their idyllic lives in the countryside until their son begins acting strangely and tragedy strikes. Rifts start to form in their once-perfect family as Richard becomes obsessed with the disturbing folklore of their home, particularly surrounding an ancient oak tree with unfathomable powers that once stood on their land. All the while, Juliette seeks help from the local community. Their actions inadvertently invite ancient dark forces rooted deep within the countryside into their lives, forcing them to reconnect to save their home.

Each image highlights the dreary tone of the film, from the countryside's gray skies to the muted colors of the once-happy couple's modest rural house. They show both sides of the tail, as Richard digs through dirt and roots and reads local stories for answers while Juliette conducts seances with local community members, including Harrie, played by Gotham alum Erin Richards. While there are hints of the supernatural, the stills especially show the pain and grief on the faces of Richard and Juliette. There's a somber feeling to glean from the images, teasing the horrible circumstances surrounding their son and how both are trying to come to terms with their new reality.

'Starve Acre' Adds to a Stacked Year Full of Horror