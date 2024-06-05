The Big Picture Evil never sleeps in the trailer for Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark's new folk horror movie, Starve Arce.

Evil never truly sleeps. Before Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark can return to the specialized art of cutting down rebellious family members and foul-smelling orcs respectively, the pair come together to bring an English folk horror to life. Smith and Clark shine in the first trailer for the folk horror, Starve Arce, and it is spine-tingling. The upcoming horror movie is based on the novel of the same name by Andrew Michael Hurley. Starve Arce follows a happy couple whose lives are turned upside down when their son begins to act strangely. Living in an isolated piece of land with lush greenery, they unwittingly allow dark and sinister forces into their home, awakening a long-dormant ancient evil rooted deep in the countryside.

The unsettling yet intriguing trailer begins with the first crack appearing between the couple as Owen, their son, suffers from something unknown. While Richard might believe all is well, his wife, Juliette, is not so sure and she is right. This is a horror film after all. The couple is soon swarmed by trauma as they are seemingly watched by a curious rabbit that seems to have its home in a creepy tree Richard has been excavating on his land. All the while battling possession and the supernatural evils now unleashed on their isolated home.

Who Is Behind 'Starve Arce'?

Set in rural England in the 1970s, Starve Arce sees an idyllic family face the consequences of disturbing an ancient evil that sleeps beneath an ancient oak tree. The film is produced by Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Derrin Schlesinger, and Emma Duffy, and stars alongside Smith and Clark, Erin Richards, Sean Gilder, Robert Emms, Roger Barclay, and Matilda Firth among others. Starve Arce currently holds a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, off seven reviews, with the film having its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival back in 2023. The Folk Horror is written and directed by Daniel Kokotajlo (Apostasy).

Discussing the film in a press statement, Kokotajlo teases the unsettling story that lies ahead, saying:

"It's not just horror; it ends up in a weird, off-kilter place. It can be uncomfortably quiet and sensitive, then suddenly it slaps you in your face with its oddballness. That was the aim of this film: to create a mood of nervousness. Making an audience nervous results in a whole range of reactions: tears, screams or giggles. It's my idea of cathartic fun. Starve Acre also taps into a timeless fear that feels more relevant than ever: the idea that returning home, to nature, and regressing into childhood, is a big mistake. The film removes the nostalgic, rose-tinted glasses and shows us that there are dark things, long-buried superstitions, awaiting our return."

