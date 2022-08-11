If you have ever been a fan of high-stakes drama seasoned with morally bereft family members that bring a whole of intrigue to the storyline, then you would probably love Power. The Starz show became a hit with audiences and ran from 2014 to 2020 on the network. The original show has enabled Starz to create a universe of its own based on the show and now they are considering expanding that universe further.

Per Deadline, there have been suggestions that the network is looking to expand and create a London-based spinoff of the original show in addition to the other spinoffs including Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force. This suggestion was one posed to Starz President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby and there was no concrete reply. Busby spoke about how the network loved the Power franchise and its ability to keep morphing while still producing successful storylines to follow:

“I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done. Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

Power Book II: Ghost is a direct thread to the original that focuses on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) seeking to establish himself in the world of organized crime after he murdered his father, James St. Patrick aka Ghost played by Omari Hardwick. Despite the success of the various spinoffs, fans still wonder about the chances of a Ghost return to the universe at some point. The chances of that return were posed to Busby. “I don’t think you’re alone in that hope,” Busby said. “But…Ghost died,” she went on to add.

In the event that there won’t be a Ghost return, which is most likely at the moment, Power Book II: Ghost offers the chance to continue the story of the St. Patrick family as Tariq takes the lead while Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Tariq’s mom seeks to leave prison after having her husband’s murder pinned on her. Her next decision to frame Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) would see her go into witness protection and Tommy flee and open up the avenue for another spinoff, Power Book IV: Force. Here its just brute force Tommy on a rampage to take over Chicago and establish himself there.

The other spinoff from Power is Power Book III: Raising Kanan, this is set in a different timeline and follows the formative years of Kanan Stark portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson who was one of Ghost’s nemesis in the original series. A new season has been announced for August 14 and a teaser has been released as well.

Check out the teaser below: