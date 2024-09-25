STARZ's historical fantasy epic, Outlander, will look to complete its full course of episodes for its penultimate season when the second part of Season 7 premieres this November. Central to Outlander's is the perfect blend the show strikes between the themes of romance, politics, history, and time travel. Many of the show's main characters have traversed centuries of time just to be together with one another, and now the show itself has a century of its own to be proud of. Celebrated by some as one of the best historical fantasy television shows, the STARZ series has, this September, celebrated hitting the milestone of 100 episodes. To mark the landmark occasion, the cast and crew cut a celebratory cake, with a sword. Quite Outlandish, isn't it?

The occasion is captured on video and in images shared by Entertainment Weekly, images which include leading cast members Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and David Berry. The honor of dicing the cake with a sword fell to none other than Heughan, who plays the beloved Scotsman, Jamie Fraser. Joining the trio of stars in what can only be described as celebrating in true Outlander fashion is executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, who, as part of marking the occasion, pointed out the sheer scale of what that century meant. "If we shot continuously, it's been four years straight of filming," he noted. "And that's not even counting our second unit."

The much lauded 100th episode is part of Outlander's season 8, which will be the historical drama's final season as well. Episode one hundred will equally mark the penultimate episode of the series as a whole. It's an impressive achievement that is not lost on the show's main stars, who have been on board from the very start. "Except it's felt like 11" (which is the actual number of years they've all been making Outlander). Balfe also added in response to Roberts' comments, "This is amazing. This doesn't happen very often — a century of TV." Most certainly sharing his co-star's sentiments, Heughan notes, "We need a bigger cake."

Soon - The Time Traveling Ends

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Come Friday, November 22, Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app and other STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. And while it brings Jamie and Claire back to Scotland where it all began, the second half of Season 7 will not be a walk in the park for those who are members of the Fraser family. "It’s not an easy time for the Fraser family, that's for sure," Heughan had said previously. "But there's so much for the book fans to look forward to, and if you don't know the books, prepare yourself for a really emotional rollercoaster."

Filming on the show's final season, as evidenced by the century of episodes being celebrated, is well underway. However, given that author Diana Gabaldon, whose novels the series is based on, is yet to finish the book series. STARZ's adaptation of the source material is set to differ in respect to their endings. Regarding how Outlander will wrap up exactly, Balfe recently noted:

“The last script, I don't think any of us have read the full script. I think they're still keeping parts of it to themselves until the very day that we film it. It's kind of interesting, I can't give any spoilers because I don't know.”

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

WATCH ON STARZ