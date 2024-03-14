The Big Picture Power Book II: Ghost's explosive fourth season will mark the end of one chapter in the Power universe.

The series follows Tariq St. Patrick as he struggles with his father's legacy and protecting his family.

Starz announces new spin-off series, Origins, to trace the origins of popular Power characters Ghost and Tommy.

Since ending its six-season run, Starz's crime thriller series, Power, has birthed a number of spin-off shows. One of the television series' offshoots is Power Book II: Ghost, which is set to premiere its fourth season on June 7 after being renewed in January 2023. The first brick in the expansion of the Power universe, the series has come to the end of the road. Starz has revealed that the series will be ending after its fourth season.

Over the years, the Power franchise has proven to be a brilliant hit for Starz, a fact that is not lost on the premium network. “This explosive season of Ghost is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, president of programming at Starz. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.” The final season of Power Book II: Ghost has been split into two parts. The first portion of the series' swansong will premiere on June 7, an auspicious date in the Power universe as it marks the decade-long anniversary since the release of the mothership series in 2014. The second part of Ghost will follow on September 6.

As previously mentioned, Power Book II: Ghost was Starz's first series in its bid to expand the Power universe. Starring Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St. Patrick, son of one of the flagship series' main protagonists, James St. Patrick aka Ghost (Omari Hardwick). In the spinoff series, Tariq battles with the looming shadow of his father's legacy, straining beneath its weight while seeking to understand who his father really was. The young St. Patrick will have to understand how his father's memories have made him who he is today, and how, just like his father - he must protect his family. Alongside Rainey Jr, Power Book II: Ghost stars Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo. The rest of the series cast includes Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Caroline Chikezie, Lightskinkeisha, and Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter.

The 'Power' Universe Keeps Expanding

Season 4 will see Brett Mahoney return to showrun and executive produce the series. Original Power creator, Courtney A. Kemp, returns to executive produce alongside Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Mark Canton, and Chris Selak. News of Power Book II: Ghost ending with a fourth season comes hot on the heels of another recent Starz announcement. The network revealed plans to further expand the Power universe with the ordering of a fourth spin-off series, Origins. The new series will follow and trace the origins of two of Power's most popular characters, Hardwick's Ghost and Tommy (Joseph Sikora). A comprehensive tale of how the pair grew into the men we meet in the flagship series will be explored. While Ghost might be coming to an end, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in production for its fourth season, and Power Book IV: Force has started production on Season 3.

Season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere its first part on June 7, 2024, with the second part following on September 6. Past seasons are streaming now on Starz.

Power Book II: Ghost Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Michael Rainey Jr. , Shane Johnson , Method Man , Mary J. Blige , Naturi Naughton Main Genre Drama

