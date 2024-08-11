The Big Picture Stassi Schroeder returns to reality TV with own show on Hulu and as part of Vanderpump Villa Season 2.

After many years of viewers wanting Stassi Schroeder back on the reality TV screens, she has officially signed on with Hulu to have her docu-comedy series. She has also been announced as a new cast member for the second season of Vanderpump Villa with Lisa Vanderpump. Stassi has always been a fan-favorite during her time on Vanderpump Rules, and viewers have asked her to return to reality TV for a long time. Thanks to Hulu, this will all become a reality.

Since leaving Vanderpump Rules, Stassi has continued to be in the public eye because of her successful podcast called Stassi, in which she opens up very candidly about her life and has even touched upon some pop culture moments like "Scandoval." She has mentioned before being a part of a reality show was not in her books because she wanted to focus on her family, and after giving birth to her little boy with her husband Beau Clark, it was understandable she needed to take some time away from the cameras to have a sense of normalcy after being on a show for many years. Also, this time away helped her reflect on her past as she was let go from VPR after allegations were found against her and other cast members against Faith Stowers. Viewers will be intrigued to learn more about her show and how her dynamic with Lisa Vanderpump will be now after not working together for so long.

All About Stassi's Comeback

Somebody find out if Scheana Shay is okay since her old archnemesis, Stassi Schroeder, will be back on her screen with her show. The Vanderpump Rules alumn will have a show called Stassi Says in which she will help different people who "are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own—and Stassi's the one who has to keep them all afloat." Stassi will be an executive producer of the show, and she is not stopping there. She has also been cast as part of Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa.

The news of Stassi joining Vanderpump Villa comes as a shock since the Below Deck type of show has people who work in the hospitality business. It will be interesting to see what Stassi's role will be on the show. Besides discovering her role, audiences will feel a sense of nostalgia when they can see her and Lisa Vanderpump together again while enjoying the now-famous goat cheese balls from Sur. There are no specifics yet on who else will be joining Schroeder, but having her back on TV has been a smart move from Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Villa Follows the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump's opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant want of their affluent visitors. Release Date April 1, 2024 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Hannah Fouch , Priscila Ferrari , Emily Kovacs , Eric Funderwhite , Anthony Bar , Caroline Byl , Grace Cottrell Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lisa Vanderpump Franchise(s) Vanderpump Expand

