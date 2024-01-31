The Big Picture The trailer for State of Consciousness reveals that the protagonist loses 18 months of memory after participating in an experimental drug trial.

The film explores the protagonist's struggle to determine what is real versus illusions, paranoia, or conspiracy.

The inclusion of scenes where the protagonist is hooked up to a cable suggests a potential Matrix-like sci-fi element to the story.

Thrillers that deal with memory are always fun to watch. We can usually connect to the character because we learn important information about the story as we go, and putting pieces of a puzzle together also keeps us invested in the story. That’s what’s going to happen in State of Consciousness, a new movie starring Emile Hirsch (Speed Racer) and Tatjana Nardone (Medici). Lionsgate teamed up with Collider to debut the exclusive trailer and poster of the thriller. Lionsgate also announced the movie is set to premiere in theaters on March 15.

The trailer for State of Consciousness reveals that Hirsch’s character Stephen is a convict who is subjected to the experimental use of a drug that causes severe memory loss. We quickly find out that he loses a whopping eighteen months and whatever happened during that time is anyone’s guess. One thing appears to be certain, though: Agreeing to participate in the experiment shaved off all the years he was condemned to serve in prison.

What’s left for him is to figure out what kind of price he’ll pay for the experiment in the long run. He’ll have to take some suspicious medicine every day, and it’ll be hard to tell what’s real and what are illusions, as well as what could be paranoia and conspiracy. Last but not least, The Matrix fans will be quick to notice that some scenes feature Hirsch hooked to a cable that connects to the back of his head. This could add a whole different sci-fi aspect to the story.

'State of Consciousness' Is a Puzzle to Be Solved

Close

Along with the trailer, Lionsgate also unveiled a poster for State of Consciousness. The art is the kind that keeps you scanning for details because the more you look, the more you find. Maybe there are even clues hidden? We’re yet to find out, but the line “you only remember what we want you to remember” from the trailer suggests there’s a lot more than meets the eye in this story.

State of Consciousness is directed by Marcus Stokes, who previously helmed TV episodes from shows like American Horror Stories and The Walking Dead. The screenplay is written by Guillaume Tunzini (FrogZ), Dikran Ornekian (Orient City: Ronin & The Princess), and Rylend Grant (The Manual). The cast also features Gaia Scodellaro (The Equalizer 3), David Wurawa (Shadow and Bone), Lara Pictet (The Ritual Killer), and Kesia Elwin (Shrapnel).

State of Consciousness premieres in theaters on March 15. You can watch our exclusive trailer above and check out the new poster below.