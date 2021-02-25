Earlier this week came news of Sony's push into the future of virtual reality with their plans for upgraded PS VR hardware for the PS5. We've also heard Sony's Play at Home offers are returning as of March 1st, bringing free games like Ratchet & Clank (PS4) to players everywhere. But it's today's State of Play that has PlayStation owners, current-gen and next-gen alike, excited to see what's next.

Here's how Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communication, teased today's Sate of Play event on the PlayStation Blog:

Time for another State of Play! This Thursday, a State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.

The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Can’t wait to hear what you think! And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead.

Be sure to tune in on Thursday, February 25 at 2:00pm Pacific Time / 5:00pm Eastern Time / 10:00pm GMT, and you can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

So what are the 10 games, you ask? Well, we'll have to tune in to find out, but here are our best guesses based on hype and the video game release date calendar:

Gran Turismo 7 was recently delayed, so it's possible we'll see a couple minutes of hype dedicated to the racing title.

was recently delayed, so it's possible we'll see a couple minutes of hype dedicated to the racing title. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a lock considering that the game's release date was confirmed just a couple of weeks ago and since the remastered original title is part of the State of Play giveaways. Expect to learn the new Lombax's name today; our money's still on Rivet.

is a lock considering that the game's release date was confirmed just a couple of weeks ago and since the remastered original title is part of the State of Play giveaways. Expect to learn the new Lombax's name today; our money's still on Rivet. Returnal also just got a PS5 trailer yesterday ahead of its April 30th release date. Expect to see a brief tease.

also just got a PS5 trailer yesterday ahead of its April 30th release date. Expect to see a brief tease. Hopefully, we'll see more big-title games, like the Horizon: Zero Dawn follow-up Horizon: Forbidden West, as well as God of War: Ragnarok, and the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto V.

As for indie titles from June 2020's PS5 showcase, who can hardly remember them? Luckily we have our own wayback machine. So it's probably a safe bet that we'll see some of the following:

Stray , from Annapurna Pictures and BlueTwelve, is a safe bet. AP's Maquette is about to drop, so it follow that they'll likely push both titles into the spotlight a bit.

, from Annapurna Pictures and BlueTwelve, is a safe bet. AP's is about to drop, so it follow that they'll likely push both titles into the spotlight a bit. Hoping to see more from the proising indie title Kena: Bridge of Spirits, with at least a confirmed release date since we're expecting to see the finished game in March 2021

Stay tuned for more as we hear it!

