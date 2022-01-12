SundanceTV has unveiled the trailer for the new season of State of the Union. The anthology comedy series follows couples having intense and blunt conversations about their relationships and figuring out what they can do to become better spouses, and with a different format, every episode spans ten minutes in the life of the couple and accompanies the conversations they have while waiting for their weekly couples’ therapy to start.

In the first season, Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd debated the heck out of each other in a pub while revealing their issues with each other. In the new season, Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson will play Ellen and Scott, a couple with thirty years of marriage under their belt who sits at a coffee shop for ten minutes before their therapy session. They are closely observed by and sometimes interact with Jay (Esco Jouléy), the coffee shop attendant who defies their worldview. The trailer reveals that Clarkson and Gleeson will trade banter across all subjects including life in your early sixties, keeping up with the world’s changes, sex, monogamy, pronouns and everything you can fit in ten-minute conversations.

The first season of State of the Union won three Emmys in 2019, including the prize for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. Once again, best-selling author and screenwriter Nick Hornby (High Fidelity, About a Boy) writes all episodes while two-time Academy Award Nominee Stephen Frears (The Queen, Philomena) directs. Known for their wit and charm, the duo will bring this combo once again to State of the Union’s second season.

Season two of State of the Union premieres on February 14 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now and AMC+. All episodes will also premiere as a full season binge on AMC Networks’ streaming services Sundance Now and AMC+. Check out the new trailer below:

And check out the series' official synopsis here:

strong>Brendan Gleeson (The Tragedy of Macbeth, In Bruges), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and Esco Jouléy (High Maintenance) star in the all-new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s award-winning short-form drama which cleverly explores relationships and the human experience. In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counselling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. Each week, between the bickering, they begin to piece together what has gone wrong between them. As the weeks go by, they start to deconstruct their 30-year marriage. Past betrayals are aired, their sex life is re-examined, and their vulnerabilities are finally shared. By the end of 10 weeks of marital counselling, they’re not the same couple they used to be, but is making a change enough to save their marriage, or should they walk away?

