This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Station 19 is gearing up for its seventh and final season which premieres tomorrow but the season is set to be infused with charisma, nerve, uniqueness, and talent from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 winner, Symone. The Wrap reports that Symone is set to appear in Episode 3 "True Colors" as Mary Mint (AKA Merriment), described as the "queen of FABruary." Mary is described as "the embodiment of joyful perseverance and grace honoring those who paved the way" when she appears in Seattle Winter Pride Parade celebrations. The episode will follow the Station 19 crew as they attend the Pride parade where Maya (Danielle Savre) reunites with someone from her past. Carina looks to Bailey for support, while Travis and Eli arrive at a crossroads.

The Station Season 7 trailer teased troubles coming for new station captain Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz). Apart from being responsible for the lives of everyone in the crew, the station is facing financial problems, among other things. The parade was teased in the trailer when Andy confronts masked anti-LGBT protestors who mar the colorful event with camouflage attire and signs. Chaos, however, breaks out and the crew springs into action to save lives.