Danielle Savre played Maya Bishop for over one hundred episodes of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff series, Station 19. The actress played Maya Bishop, the half the popular #Marina pairing. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled after seven seasons despite a robust fan campaign to keep it on the air. Savre has moved on to other projects, with an upcoming role in the NBC drama series Found. She talked to TV Fanatic about her character, who will disrupt Gabi Mosley's (Shanola Hampton) world.

Savre also touched on the cancelled series, which failed to be saved despite concerted efforts from fans and the show's team. "I always say, 'Never say never.' I would love it if that did happen, as would the fans. But I also feel like I don’t want to give false hope," the actress said when asked if she would consider reprising Maya in any way were the opportunity to present itself. Savre said she would be open to a #Marina spin-off if it happened. She revisited the struggle faced by Station 19, saying:

"It becomes this world of, like, I know that they tried. I know the producers and executives tried to make Station 19 continue. I would love to revisit the conversation of whether there is a world where, even from a legal standpoint, you can have the Marina relationship continue on its own show."

Danielle Savre Is Always Open to Playing Maya Bishop, Even Though That Might Never Happen.

"And as we all know, this industry is layered with who owns what rights to what. And I don’t know if that actually is possible. But I do believe in never saying never. I’m a firm believer that if you believe something and manifest it, it can come true. I know that Stefania [Spampinato] and I would do it in a heartbeat," Savre added, previewing the biggest problem with a potential spin-off. It's quite hard to get anything made in Hollywood, and reviving old projects is even harder. "So I don’t think it’s a matter of waiting for us to say yes. I think it’s just a matter of the obstacles that may come up. But I am grateful for the years we got," she said. But whatever happens, Savre is happy that Station 19 and #Marina are out there for people to revisit or discover. She appreciated the upside of streaming, saying,

"I do these fan conventions over the summer, and I’m grateful for the impact of the show and how it continues to live on because it’s streaming on Hulu. It really means a lot to the fans, and I’m so grateful that it continues to have an impact on people. So if there isn’t a future spin-off show or a resurgence of the show, I’m grateful that it’ll still live on with new people who get to binge-watch it."

All seasons of Station 19 are available to stream on Hulu in the United States.

Station 19 This spinoff of the critically acclaimed show Grey's Anatomy follows the lives of the men and women of firehouse station 19 in Seattle, Washington. Release Date March 22, 2018

