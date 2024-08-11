The Big Picture Station 19, a spin-off of Grey's Anatomy, told the stories of Seattle firefighters, with compelling characters and personal struggles.

Characters like Robert Sullivan faced addiction and redemption, while Pruitt Herrera's selfless act made for a poignant sendoff.

Maya Bishop's growth from Olympic athlete to captain, and Carina DeLuca's journey to starting a family, were standout storylines.

After premiering in 2018, Station 19 spent seven seasons and just over 100 episodes telling the stories of Seattle's firefighters, until it came to an end in the spring of 2024. The series was a spin-off of Grey's Anatomy and was part of producer Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland shows, and similar to Grey's, it followed the firefighters through both their professional and personal struggles, from promotions at the fire station to breakups, weddings and everything in between.

On top of great episodes, Station 19 also featured great characters, including some whose stories began on Grey's. But no matter where they came from, many of them had strong personalities, which made them interesting and great to watch, even if they weren't always likable.

10 Robert Sullivan

Boris Kodjoe

Robert Sullivan previously worked as Battalion Chief of the Seattle Fire Department. During his time on Station 19, he worked as a lieutenant. He also struggled with drug addiction, leading to issues such as stealing drugs and blackmailing colleagues to cover for him, then an overdose while on the job. He married Andy, although it was short-lived, they divorced not long after thanks to a combination of factors, including Sullivan’s addiction.

Sullivan was often among fans’ least favorite characters, he exercised extremely poor judgment on multiple occasions, made even worse by his addiction and desire for power. He could also be arrogant. Still, his colleagues had his back, and despite his flaws, they felt he ultimately was a good person, and he took steps to fix his mistakes and overcome his struggles. He also proved he was an experienced firefighter capable of doing the job.

9 Pruitt Herrera

Miguel Sandoval

Pruitt Herrera was the captain of Station 19 when the series began and the father of Andy. Pruitt battled cancer throughout the series and opted not to seek treatment when it returned. He died in Season 3 after ventilating a roof to save members of his crew trapped in a warehouse fire with their oxygen running out. Because he was retired at the time of his death, he was denied a firefighter’s funeral.

Pruitt was beloved by his colleagues, and especially his daughter; but that didn’t mean he wasn’t flawed. He could be stubborn, just like his daughter. Still, he died a hero. His final moments were selfless but devastating and made for a fitting sendoff for the character. Although his death was expected, the way it ultimately played out wasn’t, and it had a major impact on the series, especially for Andy.

8 Ben Warren

Jason George

Ben began his career as a surgical resident on Grey’s Anatomy before becoming a firefighter at Station 19. He was married to Miranda Bailey on Grey’s, although they did separate at one point, and after Dean's death, they adopted his daughter, Pru. At the end of the series, he returned to his former career as a surgeon, creating the possibility for him to return to Grey’s, although he made regular guest appearances on the show.

Ben was an interesting character and didn’t change very much as he transitioned from Grey’s to Station 19, although despite his career shift, he was still very much focused on his past as a surgeon, but his knowledge and experience was also often useful while on calls. He could be judgmental, especially towards Sullivan, and had a bit of a hero complex.

7 Andy Herrera

Jaina Lee Ortiz

Andy Herrera was a lieutenant and the daughter of Station 19’s late captain, Pruitt Herrera, and was often stuck in his shadow as a result, while also wanting to carry on his legacy. At the start of the series, she was secretly dating Jack, and although he eventually proposed to her, she turned him down because she wasn’t ready for commitment. She was eventually promoted to fire chief and reunited with Jack.

Andy was a headstrong character—essentially Station 19’s Meredith Grey—but with a stubborn streak. And much like Meredith, Andy went through a lot over the course of the series. At times, she seemed a little too comfortable following in her father’s footsteps, but at the same time, her love for him was admirable. She was determined and driven, which eventually paid off in the form of a promotion.

6 Dean Miller

Okieriete Onaodowan

Dean Miller decided to become a firefighter after he saved a coworker’s life while working a typical desk job. In his time with Station 19, he launched the Crisis One program, which he planned to expand in Oakland. He had a young daughter, Pruitt, called Pru for short, with JJ Lau (Brenda Song). He died after being injured in an explosion in a crossover episode with Grey’s Anatomy, and Ben and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) took custody of Pru.

Dean was a beloved character thanks to his big heart and charming personality. He was a great friend to his colleagues and a doting father to Pru, making his death all the more devastating, and was a brave firefighter, willing to risk his life to save others. Still, he wasn’t perfect, he could be judgmental, and leading up to his final episodes, he was being selfish. His legacy was carried on through his Crisis One program.

5 Jack Gibson

Grey Damon

Jack Gibson worked as a firefighter at Station 19 until a head injury ended his career, at which point he began working in dispatch. As a child, Jack’s parents gave him up, and he spent his childhood in foster care. When the series began, he was in a relationship with Andy and later had a fling with Maya. He ultimately returned in the series finale and expressed his desire to be with Andy.

Fans loved Jack and were sad to see him go, and his presence was certainly felt, although he did return on occasion, in particular for the finale. He was caring and easy to like despite his many flaws, and he was determined to save lives, even if doing so meant breaking some rules. He changed quite a bit over the course of the series, and his time spent in foster care informed much of his personality as an adult.

4 Travis Montgomery

Jay Haden

Travis Montgomery was married and lost his husband, Michael (Jonathan Bennett), in a fire due to poor instructions from his captain prior to the start of Station 19. He dated Eli, who initially was interested in Andy, and later hooked up with Emmett. Travis was Vic’s best friend and joined her in the series finale when she moved to D.C. to take the Crisis One program national, despite initially turning down the request.

Although Travis didn’t get much development early on, he eventually became one of the show’s most likable characters. He was a natural leader, and his dynamic with Vic was always fun to watch. But his grief for Michael informed a lot of his behavior, from being a strict rule-follower to his messy relationships, he had a lot of work to do on himself before he was ready for something serious.

3 Victoria "Vic" Hughes

Barrett Doss

Victoria “Vic” Hughes worked as a firefighter at Station 19. She was in a relationship and became engaged to Lucas, and they stayed together until his death. She later dates Theo and struggles in the aftermath of their breakup. Her best friend was Travis. At the end of the series, she decides to leave the station to take the Crisis One program, which Dean launched before his death, to D.C., and Travis joined her.

Vic was the youngest member of the crew, meaning she often worked hard to prove herself. She had a great sense of humor, as well as a tough, bold side to her. Like all the characters of Station 19, she’d been through a lot and experienced some heavy losses, which had an impact on her behavior. Most notably, she interrupted a press conference to confront the mayor over budget cuts.

2 Carina DeLuca

Stefania Spampinato

Carina DeLuca was first introduced as an OB/GYN and the sister of Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy. On Station 19, she began a relationship with and ultimately married and adopted a son with Maya Bishop after plenty of ups and downs, including infidelity, breaking up and almost divorcing. In the series finale, Carina finds out she was pregnant, after a long journey of trying to conceive. The end of Station 19 opened up the possibility for Carina to return to Grey’s.

Carina’s move to Station 19 resulted in better character development, as opposed to Grey’s, where she was a somewhat one-dimensional character mostly used for humor. On Station 19, she became more well-rounded. Although she still had a feisty side to her, she was caring but tough, and she was very loving towards her family, especially Andrew and Maya, and was eager to start a family. But she could also be stubborn and impatient.

1 Maya Bishop

Danielle Savre

Maya Bishop began Station 19 as the station’s lieutenant and eventually made her way up to captain, a position she was determined to get. Growing up, her father was abusive, leading to a strained relationship with him as an adult, and prior to becoming a firefighter, she was an Olympic Gold Medalist. She had a brief fling with Jack before getting into a relationship with fellow firefighter Carina, who she eventually married and started a family with.

Maya was an interesting character who was consistently cited as one of fans’ favorites. She experienced a lot of growth over the course of the series, as she overcame her difficult past and her struggles with her coworkers. And although she was smart, focused and determined, she was far from perfect, she could be intense and take herself too seriously at times and was sometimes quick to anger, qualities which made some strongly dislike her.

