The Big Picture "Out of Control" shed light on real-world issues like race in policing, making for a chaotic and socially relevant episode.

"Little Girl Blue" highlighted the crew's bond as they mourned a tragic loss, emphasizing the toll of their dangerous job.

"No Recovery" started Season 2 with intense moments, showcasing the sacrifices and devastating consequences of firefighting.

The firefighting crew of ABC drama Station 19 responded to their final call this spring when the series came to a close after seven seasons. The series followed not just the crew's work but their personal lives, as well. It was the second spin-off of Grey's Anatomy, and the two shows occasionally shared crossover episodes.

Over the years, a number of episodes have been held up among the best, but the series has also had its fair share of heartbreaking episodes, understandably so for a series about firefighters. Some of its saddest moments came from the rare cases in which not all victims survived, making for some truly heartbreaking episodes, as well as crossovers with sister show Grey's Anatomy. But most devastating of all, of course, were the episodes in which the crew lost one of their own.

10 "Out of Control"

Season 4, Episode 5

In the mid-season finale “Out of Control,” a celebration at Maya’s (Danielle Savre) house was interrupted when a panicked neighbor thought her 13-year-old daughter and a friend had been kidnapped and were being held in a house nearby. When the police arrived, who were white, they refused to enter the home, saying they had been called because of the disturbance the distraught mother caused. Meanwhile, the girls, aware that firefighters were nearby, devised a plan to start a fire in the hopes it would lead to their rescue.

“Out of Control” started on a happy note, but it was ultimately a chaotic episode which touched on real-world social and political issues, in particular those of racism in policing and the Black Lives Matter movement. The mother’s frustration was palpable, she was living every parent’s worst nightmare, and her fear for her daughter’s safety and frustration at the police’s lack of concern was beyond understandable. The plot line was carried over into Grey’s Anatomy.

9 "Little Girl Blue"

Season 5, Episode 6

In “Little Girl Blue,” after the neighborhood explosion, stations 19 and 23 attempted to celebrate Thanksgiving, and the holiday brought the firefighters together to cook and acknowledge their loved ones, as well as the fact that they made up their own found family. The team also visited Vic (Barrett Doss) as she recovered in the hospital, and she regretted her last words to Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan). The crew each processed Dean’s death and mourned him in their own ways.

“Little Girl Blue” was a reminder of what the crew had been through and what they lost. Although the episode didn’t feature any kind of funeral or memorial for Dean, the aftermath of his death was still heartbreaking, as the remaining firefighters of Station 19 came to terms with what had happened. Vic’s reaction was particularly difficult, as she had been medicated during her last interaction with him and would’ve chosen her words differently otherwise.

8 "No Recovery"

Season 2, Episode 1

In Season 2 premiere “No Recovery,” multiple lives were in danger as the crew continued to battle a skyscraper fire which began in the Season 1 finale. Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), in particular, was fighting for his life at Grey Sloan. The fire ultimately led to the death of civilian Molly (Vanessa Marano), a fire-evacuation captain working on the 28th floor, who was trampled in a stairwell and left alone until Ben (Jason George) found her. Meanwhile, a new but experienced firefighter arrived at the station.

Season 2 of Station 19 got off to a strong, heart-pounding start with “No Recovery.” While all the firefighters made it out alive, although not necessarily unscathed, the same could not be said of the people trapped in the skyscraper. It was frustrating to watch as Molly, who was dedicated to getting people out safely, was trampled and left behind by those same people as they panicked. Her death was among the more memorable and tragic civilian deaths on the show.

7 "Into the Woods"

Season 3, Episode 5

With Maya struggling in her new role as captain, she took the crew on a team-building camping trip in “Into the Woods,” but they faced multiple opportunities on the trip. When a couple camping for the first time was attacked by a bear, they stepped in to help. Meanwhile, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) went to extreme lengths to relieve the pain in his leg, Pruitt worked to repair his relationship with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), and flashbacks showed Maya’s difficult past.

It was hard enough to watch Maya having so much trouble as the new captain, but “Into the Woods” offered great insight into her character through her past. And it turned out that the past was a devastating one, her father was abusive and only showed her affection when she met his impossibly high standards. The episode also included a heartfelt conversation between Sullivan and Ben about Bailey's miscarriage and how her starting menopause means they couldn’t try again.

6 "What Are You Willing to Lose"

Season 6, Episode 15

Poorly done renovations at a crowded sober-living house made rescue more difficult for the team in “What Are You Willing to Lose.” Although Ben promised one of the residents, Taylor (Steve Wilcox), that he would return to him, the situation became too unsafe, and Ben was forced to stay back while Taylor was burned alive. Meanwhile, Maya and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) work to repair their relationship, and Andy and Maya approach Fire Chief Ross (Merle Dandridge) with compromising photos of her and Sullivan.

As one of the best episodes in the series, “What Are You Willing to Lose” was a whirlwind and an emotional rollercoaster. Taylor’s death was devastating to watch, made even worse by the fact that it would surely haunt Ben for the rest of his life. While some fans were torn about the choice to cut the scene for a sensual one, the juxtaposition highlighted the intensity of both scenes, and a couple rebounding after tragedy while a separate tragedy unfolded.

5 "Ice Ice Baby"

Season 3, Episode 6

A blizzard hit Seattle in “Ice Ice Baby,” blanketing the city in snow, knocking power out and causing a number of problems for the people caught in it, including putting some lives at stake. Although the crew was inundated with calls but limited in their capability to help, they did open the fire station to serve as a warming center. Meanwhile, a woman who was trapped in her car called for help, but they were unable to find her location before it was too late.

“Ice Ice Baby” put nearly all the characters of Station 19 through a lot. The blizzard brought some truly heartbreaking scenes with it, including one of the most memorable and tragic civilian deaths in the series, it was devastating to see the crew helpless to save someone as she waited for her inevitable death. On top of that, the news of Pruitt’s cancer was yet another blow for Andy, who was still grieving the death of Ryan (Alberto Frezza).

4 "Things We Lost in the Fire"

Season 5, Episode 5

In "Things We Lost in the Fire,” a crossover with Grey’s Anatomy, Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic hit a relationship milestone, but Vic was superstitious about celebrating their anniversary. Meanwhile, after a gas line ruptured, an explosion rattled an entire neighborhood and had major repercussions for the crew, first, Vic was injured when a power line snapped and hit her, then Dean was seriously injured in a surprise explosion. He died while being transported via ambulance to Grey Sloan.

Dean’s death in “Things We Lost in the Fire” was shocking and devastating, it was a tragic end for a character who had big plans, as Dean had just announced his intention to move to Oakland to expand his Crisis One program and had saved Vic just minutes prior after asking her to join him. To make matters worse, he left behind his daughter, Pru, mirroring Andy’s own family, with Ben and Bailey stepping in as her guardians.

3 "Indoor Fireworks"

Season 3, Episode 2

The team was called to a fire at a department store caused by exploding fireworks in “Indoor Fireworks.” Meanwhile, Ryan visited Andy at home, and the two were talking when they heard Andy’s neighbor yell for help. While Pruitt took the woman to the hospital, Andy and Ryan stayed behind to watch the children. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Ryan’s life in danger after one of the children they were watching accidentally shot him.

Station 19 Season 3 wasted no time diving into high stakes and heartbreak. The situation in the aptly titled “Indoor Fireworks” was incredibly dangerous, but the true emergency came from what should’ve been a normal, simple day. Andy and Ryan had a heartfelt conversation throughout the episode, but things took a dire turn in the end. Ryan’s life-threatening injury was made even more heartbreaking by the fact that he confessed he still loved Andy right before it happened.

2 "I’ll Be Seeing You"

Season 3, Episode 12

In “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the crew battled a difficult fire at a storage facility, while they were able to get everyone out safely, the crew themselves became trapped and their oxygen began to run out. Meanwhile, Grey Sloan’s Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) visited as part of Ben’s Physician Response Team, and old friends of Pruitt’s stopped by to visit and reminisce and listened in on the call while they were there. The episode ended with the death of Pruitt while he vented the fire.

Pruitt’s death was a shocking one, while fans expected his cancer diagnosis and decision not to be treated would lead to his eventual death, they weren’t prepared for what actually happened. While it was fitting that Pruitt’s friends reunited one final time, his death was a devastating loss for the show, especially Andy. It was also a fitting way for him to go, as he sacrificed himself to save not only his daughter but the lives of his crew.

1 "Always Ready"

Season 2, Episode 15

In "Always Ready”, part of a crossover with Grey’s Anatomy, after a deadly fire broke out inside a coffee beanery, possible exposure to hydrofluoric acid meant multiple team members’ lives could’ve been in danger, including Ripley, whose test results showed it was in his lungs. After he collapsed, he was rushed to Grey Sloan. Despite the best efforts of Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), she was unable to save him, and he died.

“Always Ready” was a high-stakes episode from the start, presenting the possibility that multiple firefighters could’ve faced serious health issues as a result of exposure to hydrofluoric acid, and in the end, it was absolutely devastating. Its best and most heartbreaking scenes came from Ripley and Vic together, especially their final moments together and later, as Vic mourned him. His death had repercussions for the rest of the season, especially for Vic.

