Things are getting hotter than ever in Station 19 Season 6. The second spin-off of the hit medical drama show Grey’s Anatomy, the television series is back for an all-new season in October. Set to the backdrop of cold Seattle, Station 19 sets the city ablaze with its group of brave firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19. Everyone in the team gets their spotlight in the show, from the respectable captain down to the newest recruit, giving us an inside scoop as to how their personal and professional lives intertwine.

Created by Stacy McKee, the show is executive produced by McKee herself, Betsey Beers, Paris Barclay, and none other than Shonda Rhimes (producer of Grey’s Anatomy and Netflix’s Bridgerton). With a roster of talented cast members and equally experienced crew, audiences can expect even more fiery action and drama in its season renewal.

Here’s what we know about Station 19 Season 6.

Image via ABC

Related:'Grey's Anatomy:' 10 Guest Stars That Should Head Back to Seattle Grace Hospital

Is There a Trailer for Station 19 Season 6?

Image via ABC

At the moment, there isn't a trailer for Station 19 Season 6 yet. But be sure to stick around for further updates!

Where and When Can You Stream Station 19 Season 6?

Station 19 Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on October 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The upcoming series will be airing on ABC. You can watch new episodes every Thursday night, so make sure you keep your nights free for the show. But if you want to stream Station 19 at your own pace, ABC has got you covered. Feel free to visit ABC.com the day after the episode airs. If you want to watch it on the go on your handheld device, jump over to the ABC app and download the episode.

Watch on ABC.com

Related:Meet The Interns of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 in New Video

What to Expect from Station 19 Season 6?

Image via ABC

The upcoming season is bound to pick up from the events of the Season 5 finale. A lot has happened, so here’s a quick recap to make sure you catch up to speed (spoiler alert!)

First and foremost, Andy Herrera finds a possible victim just like herself, a girl named Holly, to testify for her against Jeremy. Previously, the district attorney mentioned that the odds weren’t looking too well for Andy, but eventually, he received an anonymous tip regarding Jeremy’s actions. Long story short, the charges were dropped when the district attorney spoke to Holly. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya finally sit down with the immigration office in the Season 5 finale. Things get emotional when Maya starts ranting about losing her role as captain, blaming it on homophobia and sexism. Despite having an untimely breakdown that could ruin her chances of getting a green card, immigration officer Philip Dang finally gives her one.

Just as Station 19 has finally come together and celebrates Andy’s dropped charges in the Season 5 finale, more drama ensues. Maya’s not over losing her job. Going head to head with Natasha Ross and Captain Robert Sullivan, Andy demands that they give her her job back, or she will report them for sleeping together.

Related:'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19: Ellen Pompeo Will Appear in Only 8 Episodes

Who’s In the Cast of Station 19 Season 6?

Image via ABC

Be prepared to see familiar faces and expect a few surprises! Season 6 of Station 19 sees the return of Andrea "Andy" Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), a lieutenant at the station and ex-wife of Robert Sullivan. Joining Andy is Dr. Benjamin "Ben" Warren (Jason George), a fellow firefighter who was previously an attending anesthesiologist at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), who quit his job as a lieutenant at Station 19, is expected to make an appearance, along with Victoria "Vic" Hughes (Barrett Doss), who was engaged to Luca Ripley for a while before his death and is now in a relationship with Theo Ruiz. The heart of Station 19, Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), is coming back in Season 6 with his heroic spirit, along with Maya Deluca-Bishop (Danielle Savre), the former captain at the station who is currently serving as a lieutenant.

Of course, the drama wouldn’t be complete at Station 19 without Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), the former Battalion Chief of the Seattle Fire Department who is also now a lieutenant. You can also catch Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (Stefania Spampinato) and Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) in Season 6.

A couple of recurring characters from the previous season are now included in the main cast. We have Michael Dixon (Pat Healy), whom audiences can remember for stirring some heated opposition from the team. Longtime firefighter Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) is coming back after struggling with his alcoholism. Chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) is bringing in some major career repercussions due to the choices she made in her personal life.

But the cherry on top is the long-awaited return of Eva Vasquez (Kelly Thiebaud), the widow of Rigo Vasquez (Rigo Sanchez). Known for the chaos she stirs up thanks to her affair with Jack Gibson, things are about to get even more complicated at the station.

More Shows Like Station 19 You Can Watch Now

Chicago Fire: No matter the city, firefighters just can’t seem to catch a break. Chicago Fire follows the personnel of the Chicago Fire Department, specifically at the fictional Firehouse 51. Everyone from the station’s firefighters, rescue staff, and paramedics attempt to navigate their hectic professional lives as saviors to the general public while also dealing with the ups and downs occurring in their personal lives. Be sure to check out Season 11 on September 21, 2022.

9-1-1: Created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Stories), 9-1-1 offers a glimpse into the fast-paced careers of crucial first responders, ranging from cops, and paramedics, to firefighters. Each of these personnel run against time as they put their lives on the line in precarious situations. Based on the real-life experience of emergency response providers, the show will make your heart race.

Rescue Me: Originally aired on FX from 2004-2011, Rescue Me focuses on a team of courageous New York City firefighters of different ranks. The show focuses on Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary), a veteran firefighter who’s struggling with his family and coworkers while dealing with trauma and domestic issues. Now a relapsed alcoholic, Tommy must get his grip together as he pulls himself together as a commendable firefighter.