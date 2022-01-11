Suit up once more with the crew at Seattle Fire Station 19.

Following the early renewal of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy at ABC, the network has given the same treatment to its spinoff Station 19, confirming a sixth season is in store for the folks at Seattle Fire Station 19. The announcement comes ahead of the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour at which ABC is planning to present.

Starting back in 2018, Station 19 takes place in a very different but still insanely stressful, high-drama environment: a firehouse. The show follows the brave first responders that put their lives on the line day after day to protect the people of their city. The series takes viewers inside Station 19 to see the bonds forged in fire among these men and women as they face a constantly life-threatening, and often heartbreaking, day on the job. Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show will continue to be helmed by Krista Vernoff who is also the showrunner for the parent series.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. Vernoff is also an executive producer alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Stacy McKee created the series, which is produced by ABC Signature.

There's a lot for hardcore Grey's Anatomy fans to like here. Outside of strong ratings, Station 19 shares some important--and sometimes game-changing-- storylines with its sister series. With both stories taking place in the same city, supporting actors can easily pop in every now and then, but the shows occasionally do larger events that intertwine the two for multiple episodes. Back in November, the two shared a plotline surrounding a neighborhood explosion where both casts dealt with the fallout.

Station 19's production is currently delayed and is planned to return alongside Grey's Anatomy for a crossover event on February 24.

