ABC is preparing to shutter Station 19 for good. The Grey's Anatomy spinoff is slated to end with its upcoming seventh season, which will premiere on March 14 next year. Production is in the early stages as the team returns to work following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning the new season will feature a proper conclusion for the popular first responder drama. Both the offshoot and its parent series were renewed for new seasons earlier this year.

Station 19 leaves the medical field of Grey's behind to explore the professional and personal lives of the firefighters at the Seattle Fire Department in Station 19. Each member, from the captain at the top down to the newest recruits, endures their own struggles as they put their lives on the line to rescue people and battle dangerous blazes. Rising as ABC's #2 drama behind Grey's, the series has been much lauded for tackling hot-button issues across its run all while introducing an endearing found family of firefighters who have only grown closer as they take on more shifts at the station.

Season 7 will bring some serious milestones for the Shondaland drama. With ten more episodes on the docket, Station 19 will cross the centennial mark, ending with a final episode count of 105 by the time the station is shuttered for good. The final season also comes with some turnover in terms of the crew, as showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige take over for Krista Vernoff. Both Clack and Paige will also join creator Stacy McKee, Grey's mastermind Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Paris Barclay as executive producers. The cast, meanwhile, is still intact with Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Miguel Sandoval, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy all confirmed to return.

The first 6 seasons of Station 19 are streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Station 19 Release Date March 22, 2018 Cast Jaina Lee Ortiz , Jason George , Grey Damon , Barrett Doss Main Genre Action Genres Action , Drama , Romance Rating TV-14 Seasons 6

