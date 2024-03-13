For the past thirty years, the procedural drama sub-genre has been dominated by crime and medical dramas such as Law & Order and Grey's Anatomy, that is until 2018, when a trip to the Seattle Fire Department would change that, as a new blazing procedural mammoth was born. Station 19's first six seasons have pulled in millions of viewers and kept them hooked thanks to the now-iconic blend of personal drama and fiery action. However, despite being excitingly renewed for its seventh season, it was then swiftly announced by ABC that it would be the Grey's Anatomy spin-off's last. With many plot threads balanced on a knife edge, and with the end of the series in sight, the upcoming season promises more explosive drama than ever before. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Station 19 Season 7 so far.

When Does 'Station 19' Season 7 Come Out?

Image via ABC

The final season of Station 19 officially premieres on Thursday, March 14, at 10:00 pm ET, returning to its original timeslot. This release date has been heavily delayed following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, with many other ABC shows also affected.

Where Can You Watch 'Station 19' Season 7?

Station 19 Release Date March 22, 2018 Cast Jaina Lee Ortiz , Jason George , Grey Damon , Barrett Doss Main Genre Action Seasons 6

Just like the first six seasons, Station 19 Season 7 will air exclusively on ABC, with catch-up available via the ABC app and website. Episode one will debut right after the premiere of Grey's Anatomy's milestone 20th season. For those who cannot catch it live, fear not, as streaming of each episode will be available the day after they air on Hulu. Hulu also currently hosts all six seasons to date of Station 19, ready and waiting for a quick binge to get ready for the final season. Watch on Hulu

Is There a Trailer For 'Station 19' Season 7?

Available to watch above, the official trailer for Station 19's final season was released on February 29. Tense, brooding, and promising more explosive action than ever before, this trailer promises that Station 19 is ready to go out with a bang, both metaphorically and literally. The trailer gives us our first glimpse at the ramifications of the Season 6 finale's biggest cliffhanger - Jake's collapse. As well as this, the trailer offers reminders of all the often steamy and always touching relationship drama in the Seattle Fire Department's most famous station, with every tentatively balanced couple and untapped sexual chemistry ready to be finally answered as Station 19 waves goodbye.

Finally, the trailer ends with a glimpse at what looks like the final season's biggest set piece - a pride march gone wrong. As a group of backward bigots attacks the peaceful display of acceptance, carnage ensues, and bodies seemingly lie everywhere, suggesting there may be some severe casualties. This proves that Station 19 isn't just primed to go out with a whole heap of entertainment but also a parting message that will resonate with the show's millions of viewers and help to keep its legacy alive.

Who Is In the Cast of 'Station 19' Season 7?

Image via ABC

​​Station 19 has seen barely any change in its beloved cast across the years, with Season 7 not ready to change that. Rejoining the ensemble for one final time are the likes of Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood) as Andrea Herrera, the BAFTA-winning Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us) as Natasha, Josh Randall (Ozark) as Sean Beckett, Jason George (Fallen) as Ben, Barrett Doss (Marshall) as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden (SEAL Team) as Travis Montgomery, Carlos Miranda (Warrior) as Theo Ruiz, Danielle Savre (Heroes) as Maya DeLuca-Bishop, Boris Kodjoe (Resident Evil) as Sullivan, and Stefania Spampinato (Le Mans '66) as Carina.

One notable absence from this list is Grey Damon's (Aquarius) Jack Gibson, whose collapse following brain trauma as Season 6 ended left questions regarding his return up in the air. His appearance in the trailer suggests he will at least appear to wrap up this plot thread, but to what extent, and whether he survives, is anyone's guess. Asked by Rostercon in an interview what he would like his character to do if he survived, Grey Damon replied, "I’d like to see him explore the foster systems and maybe try to correct some of its corruptness". Another name we can be sure won't return to Season 7 is the dastardly Michael Dixon, portrayed by Pat Healy (Killers of the Flower Moon). After dying in the finale, there is no chance he will return, although a villainously large hole is left in the cast, leaving room for a new antagonist to either join the ensemble or rise from the current batch.

What Will 'Station 19' Season 7 Be About?

Image via ABC

Although there is no full synopsis for the upcoming season, it is clear that because it is the show's final installment, all the burning questions and untied plot threads will need to be wrapped up. This includes the cliffhanger surrounding Jack's collapse, the explosion's aftermath at the firefighter's ball, and the potential for Carina and Maya to adopt the child they saved at the end of Season 6. Perhaps more importantly, the revolving door of relationships at the Seattle Fire Department has been nothing short of impressive for six seasons, with these stories needing to find their resolution in the final season, highlighted by the once-secret and now very-public relationship between Natasha and Sullivan.

Who is Behind 'Station 19' Season 7?

Image via Disney/James Clark

It has been officially confirmed that the final season of Station 19 will be ushered out via new hands, with Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige taking the mantle of showrunners in Season 7. Also helping to see Station 19 into the sunset are the likes of director Paris Barclay, writers Rochelle Zimmerman and Zaiver Sinnett, executive producers Alexandre Schmitt and Stacey K. Black, and producers Josh Roberson and Michael Metzner.

How Many Episodes Are In 'Station 19' Season 7?

Image via ABC

Due to the aforementioned summer of strikes in 2023, the episode count for Station 19's final season has been slashed to just 10. Currently, only the first two episodes have a synopsis:

Episode 1: "This Woman's Work"

"Andy steps into the station's captaincy as Jack's life hangs in the balance; the team is called to a hostage situation; Natasha fights for her career; Maya and Carina make a choice."

Episode 2: "Good Grief"