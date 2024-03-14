The Big Picture Fans are fighting to #SaveStation19 from cancellation through billboards, social media ads, and more.

The final season promises a focus on inclusive storytelling and character development.

Season 7 will feature Andy as the new captain, Jack's life in jeopardy, and other intense storylines starting on March 14.

Station 19 is set to begin its seventh and final season this evening, but showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige are hopeful that might not end up being the case. Fans were distraught when the Grey's Anatomy spin-off was marked for cancellation, but committed fans don't give up that easily. Supporters of the #SaveStation19 campaign have fully committed to rescuing the series after its cancellation was announced in December.

According to Paige, the advocates invested in billboards in New York's Times Square and, just this week, in Hollywood close to where the show has filmed several seasons. They also financed advertisements on various social media platforms and beyond. But that might not be enough, as he explained.

“They gotta watch,” Paige told Deadline recently, with Clack adding, “I’m not sure they can do much more than they’ve been doing.” Paige also noted that the adverts taken out by fans in USA Today, and the massive billboards in Times Square were proving effective so far, but that the thing that mattered most was ratings, with Clack also offering the take that engaging live on social media during the airing of episodes would also be beneficial to the show's chances of living a second time.

The seventh season is set to consist of 10 episodes, which will include the show's 100th episode overall, and when asked what fans could expect from the show, Clack teased:

“You can expect some exciting, amazing storytelling. [Laughs] Peter and I are very committed to continuing the inclusive storytelling that has been what Station 19 has done best, and we are moving that forward. We’ve got a lot of action coming up, but we’ve also got some smaller episodes on which we’re putting our fingerprint. We have some ebbs and flows to the season. We hope that people take that in and really appreciate all the different storytelling. We know for a fact that our wonderful fans are loving these characters. So we wanted to take these characters on these kinds of different journeys, all within the firefighting realm, but opening it up a little bit more than we have in some past seasons.”

What Can We Expect from 'Station 19's Final Season?

Image via Disney/James Clark

The cast of Station 19 includes Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy), Barrett Doss (Vic), Boris Kodjoe (Sullivan), Danielle Savre (Maya), Jay Hayden (Travis), Grey Damon (Jack), Jason George (Ben), Stefania Spampinato (Carina), Carlos Miranda (Theo), Merle Dandridge (Natasha), and Josh Randall (Beckett). The season begins with the episode "This Woman's Work," which sees Andy step into the station’s captaincy while Jack’s life hangs in the balance after his dramatic collapse in the Season 6 finale. Meanwhile, Natasha continues to fight for her career, Maya and Carina come to a decision, and the team is called in to help deal with a hostage situation.

Season 7 of Station 19 premieres on March 14. The first 6 seasons of Station 19 are streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Station 19 Release Date March 22, 2018 Cast Jaina Lee Ortiz , Jason George , Grey Damon , Barrett Doss Main Genre Action Seasons 7

