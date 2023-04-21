ABC has renewed its Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 for a seventh season. The series will also get new showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige following the departure of former showrunner Kirsta Vernoff, who is stepping down from both medical dramas. The news comes ahead of Season 6's finale.

The drama follows the lives of the men and women of the firehouse station 19 in Seattle, Washington. The crew deals with real-life scenarios on the job rescuing people while also juggling their personal dilemmas. The firefighter-focused show takes viewers inside Station 19 centralizing on the sometimes tragic and gut-wrenching lives of the crew.

The new appointment of Dr. Clack and Paige as showrunners and executive producers for the upcoming season leaves room open for a possible shift in the drama. Dr. Clack became head writer of the show in 2022 while also serving as executive producer on Grey's Anatomy. Dr. Clack is a real-life medical doctor who graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. She assisted the show in the production of all medical aspects of the series. Paige first joined Station 19 as a director in 2020 and became an executive producer at the start of Season 6.

Who Is in Station 19?

The drama series takes a similar approach as Grey's Anatomy, only focusing on a different team of first responders. The storyline is still quite stressful and emotional at times as the high-drama series sucks the audience into the lives of the station 19 firefighters. As the crew puts out literal fires some aspects of their personal lives blaze as love, hatred and miscommunications spark drama in the work place. The renewal of Station 19 only seems fit as Grey's Anatomy has also been renewed for Season 20. Season 7 of Station 19 will also see a huge milestone for the series as it will hold its 100th episode.

The series stars Rosewood's Jaina Lee Ortiz, Sunset Beach's Jason George and Star-Crossed star Grey Damon. Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Alexandre Schmitt serve as executive producers. The series first premiered back in March 2018.

As we wait for more details regarding its seventh season you can watch Station 19 Thursdays on ABC or stream it on Hulu. In the meantime, enjoy a clip of Station 19 below: