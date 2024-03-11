To stand out among ABC's impressive catalog of procedurals is one thing, but to step out of the shadow of your world-renowned parent series is nothing short of remarkable. For the past six years, millions of fans have tuned in to watch the team at the Seattle Fire Department's titular Station 19 do battle with not just blazing infernos but blazing dramas, with many citing it as their favorite series on ABC.

However, despite being renewed for a seventh season, it was confirmed that it would be the show's last. Alas, the show must literally go on, so dry your eyes, sound the alarm, and check out exactly where to watch and stream the final season of Station 19.

When Is 'Station 19' Season 7 Coming Out?

Station 19's final season will officially premiere on Thursday, March 14 at 10/9c. Back to its original timeslot, the show will air straight after the premiere of Grey's Anatomy Season 20.

Is 'Station 19' Season 7 Premiering On TV?

For one last time, Station 19 will officially air live on ABC, with episodes also available via the ABC app and website.

Is 'Station 19' Season 7 Streaming Online?

If you can't watch it live, fear not, because each episode of Station 19 Season 7 will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs. Currently, all episodes of Station 19 Seasons 1-6 are also available to stream on Hulu.

Beyond a 7-day free trial for new customers, Hulu subscriptions begin at $7.99 per month for an ad-based plan, or, alternatively, you can go ad-free for $17.99 per month. To find out more about Hulu's pricing structure, visit the official website.

Can You Watch 'Station 19' Season 7 Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, for U.S. viewers, Hulu is the only place to stream Station 19. However, for fans across the pond in the UK, all episodes of Station 19 are available to stream on Disney+, as will be the show's final season, although a release date for British viewers has not yet been announced.

If you can't get access to Hulu and still want to indulge in all the comings and goings at the Seattle Fire Department, the show is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Is there a Trailer for 'Station 19' Season 7?

Yes, an official trailer for Station 19 Season 7 was released on February 29. It is available to watch on YouTube and is nothing short of exhilarating. Beginning with short, slow cuts of each of the ensemble, the trailer soon kicks into gear as the team is thrust into all sorts of dangerous scenarios - from a patient zero-induced lockdown to literal explosions.

Not only that, but the show's highly-praised brand of personal drama will be back in full force as plenty more of our favorite characters find both love and loss. As the trailer ends, we bear witness to the series planting its foot firmly into the fears of a modern generation when a pride event is attacked by a group of bigots, leading to, what looks like, devastating consequences.

Admirably, Station 19 isn't comfortable with simply going out with a bang, instead choosing to, not just provide high-octane entertainment in abundance, but leave its millions of viewers with a progressive lasting message that will propel the show's legacy into territories greater, and much more impactful, than anyone could have previously imagined.

Station 19

What's the 'Station 19' Season 7 Schedule?

Just like its parent series Grey's Anatomy, the newest season of Station 19 will only contain ten total episodes, the lowest since it debuted, due to delays caused by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. For the final time, the upcoming Station 19 schedule will read:

Episode 1: "This Woman's Work" - March 14, 2024

"Andy steps into the station's captaincy as Jack's life hangs in the balance; the team is called to a hostage situation; Natasha fights for her career; Maya and Carina make a choice."

Episode 2: "Good Grief" - March 21, 2024

"Ben and Theo respond to a challenging Crisis One call; Jack struggles with adjusting to his new reality; Maya and Carina treat a nanny with a surprising diagnosis; Travis finds a surprise at Dixon's wake; Vic joins Beckett at a funeral."

Episode 3: "True Colors" - March 28, 2024

Episode 4: April 4, 2024

Episode 5: April 11, 2024

Episode 6: April 18, 2024

Episode 7: April 25, 2024

Episode 8: May 2, 2024

Episode 9: May 9, 2024

Episode 10: May 16, 2024

More ABC Dramas Like 'Station 19' You Can Watch Right Now

The sad truth is that this will be the last season of Station 19, and it is likely that a great procedural drama-sized hole will soon be found in your life. Worry not, as here are two suggestions on exactly how you should wipe away the tears and get back into some juicy ABC entertainment.

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005)

Grey's Anatomy

It would be remiss not to mention Station 19's parent series as the perfect follow-up. Debuting back in 2005, Grey's Anatomy follows the life of a new set of interns at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital - although this simple synopsis certainly doesn't do it justice.

Brimming with extraordinary medical emergencies, devastating drama, and more deaths, first kisses, and witty comebacks than you could possibly imagine, Grey's Anatomy is always full of surprises. With Season 20 on its way, there is more than enough Grey's content for you to get your teeth stuck into... just don't get them too stuck, or you might need a trip to the hospital.

'The Rookie' (2018)

The Rookie

As soon as The Rookie debuted back in 2018, it earned itself a devoted fanbase thanks to its fast-paced, cutting dialogue and a penchant for breathtaking action set-pieces. The series follows Nathan Fillion's John Nolan, a man who dreams of one day being top dog at the LAPD, but instead must work his way up from the bottom.

This creates an 'us-against-the-world' dynamic that makes The Rookie a refreshing spin on the well-worn crime procedural sub-genre, with its infectious energy making for one hell of a good time. Season 6 of the series has recently debuted on ABC.

