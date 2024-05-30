The Big Picture Station 19's final episode promises a satisfying yet emotional ending that will resonate with fans worldwide.

Showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige worked hard to deliver a perfect conclusion to the beloved series.

Cast members like Danielle Savre and Jay Hayden reflect on the emotional impact of filming the final episode.

The final episode of one of America's favorite firefighter series Station 19 is here at last and fans can expect an emotional and satisfying ending. Given that the show's finale airs Thursday, May 30, on ABC, the cast and crew had a few things to say to TV Insider, revealing just how much was put into creating the perfect episode that would resonate with the audience worldwide despite it being their last.

Although showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige had limited time to come up with suitable conclusions for all the storylines, they still strived to deliver nothing short of perfection. "We really wanted a satisfying ending," Clack said.

"We wanted to serve the show with the honesty and the beauty that has already been the show and pull that forward. We wanted to pull some of the community aspects and pay it forward. We want all of this to continue in the world, all of the good that we believe we are bringing to the world."

Created by Stacy McKee and based on Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 premiered on ABC on March 22, 2018, with its seventh and final season premiering earlier this year, after being delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. The show, set in Seattle and following the lives of a group of firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19, has gained quite a reputation with positive reviews globally, which made it even harder for fans when Season 7 was announced as its last one in December 2023.

The 'Station 19' Finale: The "Biggest, Hardest Hour Of TV"

Close

Station 19's final episode promises to be a painfully touching one but also "so fulfilling," which the team felt honored to have worked on together. Creator Paige, who felt so humbled directing the episode, described it as the "biggest, hardest hour of TV I’ve ever done" and could not be more honored to "co-lead this show with Zoanne and to shepherd this extraordinary cast and these unbelievable writers."

Danielle Savre, who plays Maya Bishop, also commented:

"It’s going to be sad no matter what the final episode is. I am going to be bawling my eyes out. I was bawling my eyes out multiple times [on the last day of filming]. I think we all were. The only way you can really prepare is to hopefully embrace the last episode and what the writers really gave our fans."

Fellow star Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery) later added, "There’s nothing you guys can do to prepare because when I read the script for the finale, it was so complex and so difficult. They were trying to achieve so much that initially, I was skeptical. How are we going to do this? Only after shooting [the episode] and watching Peter Paige navigate through it, I realized, 'Oh, this is going to be heartbreaking and so fulfilling.'"

Station 19's finale airs Thursday, May 30, on ABC. Catch up on previous seasons on Hulu.

Station 19 (2018) This spinoff of the critically acclaimed show Grey's Anatomy follows the lives of the men and women of firehouse station 19 in Seattle, Washington. Release Date March 22, 2018 Cast Jaina Lee Ortiz , Jason George , Grey Damon , Barrett Doss Seasons 7 Creator(s) Stacy McKee

WATCH on Hulu