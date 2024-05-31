The Big Picture Station 19 wrapped up its 7th series with a two-part finale, leaving the characters with satisfying conclusions.

The showrunners confirmed the actors' return was in person, not CGI, allowing for emotional scenes.

Despite the cancellation, the wildfire in the finale symbolized fresh starts for characters, prompting full-circle moments.

ABC drama series Station 19 aired its concluding episode, "One Last Time," on May 30, 2024, wrapping up the show’s seventh series in a two-part finale entitled. Speaking with Deadline, Station 19’s showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige discussed the show’s conclusion, and what the future holds for the series’ beloved characters. Station 19 ran for a total of seven seasons, totaling 105 episodes since 2018.

Station 19 is a spin-off from Shondaland parent-show Grey’s Anatomy, which follows a group of Seattle firefighters working for the city’s fictional fire department’s Station 19. The characters battle fearsome blazes and face impactful personal problems, alongside regular crossover’s with the cast and settings of Grey’s Anatomy. Directed by showrunner Paige, the final episode focused on a large wildfire that was headed straight for Seattle. If you haven’t watched the final episode yet, be sure to come back to this article later – this article will include spoilers!

Where Did ‘Station 19’s Finale Leave its Characters?

The finale of Station 19 shows Ben, played by Jason George, decide to return to his surgical residency. When asked whether the character will return to Grey’s Anatomy, Paige said, “I don’t think anything else would’ve made sense for him. That’s all I’m saying.” Clack added, “For Ben, it felt like a natural progression to what was going to be the end of the series. It wouldn’t have happened had we not had to go. But everyone had to move on and do different things. Push forward. And that felt like where he was going to push.”

Actor and musician Okieriete Onaodowan, who plays Dean, made a surprise return to the to the streets of Seattle in the finale. Clack and Paige confirmed that the actor appeared in person, without any AI or computer-generated assistance. Clack described his return, saying, “It was gorgeous. We called him up and told him we had this idea. It’s not gonna be like a big thing, but it’s really important. And he was like, “Stop talking. Yes.” So, he flew in from New York and he did it for us. He just realized the importance of [the scene] and how deep that went.”

Station 19 wraps up its characters' storylines neatly, with many receiving the happy ending that they deserved. When asked whether the fire burning throughout the episode was a symbolic choice, depicting each character’s desire for a fresh start, Clack explained, “The wildfire was conceived from the beginning before we knew we were canceled. I mean, obviously there would have been a lot more cliffhangers than a season finale. [Laughs] But we’d always conceived of that, and it did become kind of this beautiful metaphor as we proceeded to be canceled.” Continuing, Clack said, “Thematically there were a lot of full-circle moments [..] it was all very thematic, as you say, that you had to burn it all down to push them to their fast forwards. It really just helped propel everything.”

Did ‘Station 19’s Cancelation Effect the Season’s Conclusion?

Clack and Paige discussed whether the show’s cancelation affected their plans for the season. Paige explained, “Would we have loved to do a whole story where Beckett starts dating Ginny and how they get folded into the Sullivan/Ross relationship in an interesting way? Yes!” Clack followed up, adding, “There was also a Carina arc. Remember when she grabbed her things and went out into the field? Part of the reason we were doing the lawsuit in the first place was that we really wanted to incorporate her more into the firefighting. [...] But what we got was the moment of the finale, which was great, but not exactly where we were gonna take it.”

Finally, when asked what viewers might take away from the finale, Paige said, “It’s right there in Andy’s last speech. The show may be over but 19 is not a show, 19 is an idea, a construct, a way of seeing the world. Carry it forward. Carry it into your communities, carry it into your friendships, your relationships. Be the the values, the ethos that you loved here, be that in the world. That is the way to honor what you have loved about this experience.”

Clack concluded by describing the importance of the show’s last shot, saying, “That last shot that Peter so excellently framed of the 19 and then the song saying, “and it never ends,” coupled with Andy’s last speech is where we want that to go. Keep the good going and have that sense of community. Keep going.”

Season 7 of Station 19 concluded on May 30. The first 6 seasons of Station 19 are streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

