George says his character Ben Warren could possibly reunite with Chandra Wilson's Dr. Bailey.

Stay tuned for the two-part Station 19 finale airing on May 30.

Jason George, the star of the popular Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19, has teased to The Hollywood Reporter a protentional return for his character Ben Warren to the long-running medical drama. Station 19 follows a group of firefighters working for the fiction Seattle Fire Department Station 19 as they battle blazes and personal demons, alongside regular crossover’s with parent-show Grey’s Anatomy. The ABC drama is currently airing its seventh season since its inception in March 2018, and a two-part finale will kick off May 30, 2024.

Leading man George has been a part of the world of Grey’s Anatomy since the show’s sixth season, introducing the character of Ben Warren eight years before his transition into leading Station 19. Fans of the hit show were stunned when news broke in late 2023 that Station 19 would not be returning after its seventh season, especially in contrast to Grey’s Anatomy being renewed for its twentieth season earlier that year.

Describing Thursday’s finale, George said, “Knowing that this was our last season, the writers got to write an ending that landed that plane the way it was supposed to land. We got to write a beautiful ending, and we also got to schedule the whole thing and deal with each other knowing that this is going to be goodbye as a family every day.” Speaking on what fans can expect from Station 19’s finale farewell, George added, “If the audience feels the way we felt in the moment when we saw that last shot, they’ll be in tears.”

Will We See a Ben and Bailey Reunion?

George kept his lips fairly sealed when discussing the potential for Ben Warren to make a welcome return to the halls of Grey’s Anatomy’s Grey-Sloane Memorial Hospital, explaining that he is open to the possibility. George explained of his character’s on-screen relationship with TV wife Dr Miranda Bailey, “I like to think that there’s still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell.” Bailey, played by Chandra Wilson, has been a character on the show from its very first episode, having appeared in a total of 430 episodes to date. Digging in to this highly-anticipated return, George went on to tease, “I think that’s a possibility. There may be conversations.”

Although it is a great shame that Station 19 will soon conclude, the possibility of Ben Warren’s return to Grey’s Anatomy is certainly a welcome one for Grey’s fans. Only time will tell if viewers will see Ben and Bailey reunite on screen once again.

Season 7 of Station 19’s two-part finale will air on May 30. Stay tuned here at Collider for more developments as the final season concludes. The first 6 seasons of Station 19 are streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

