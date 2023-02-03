HBO Max’s miniseries Station Eleven is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD soon. Fans of the sci-fi post-apocalyptic saga based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel can own a physical copy of the series starting on February 21.

Station Eleven is a limited drama series spanning over the course of many timelines, telling the stories of the survivors of a devasting flu. As those left behind attempt to reimagine the world anew, the series offers a message of hope in a dystopian setting while they try and hold on to what’s been lost. Since the series premiered on HBO Max in December 2021, its premise of a deadly virus spreading across Earth and bringing humanity to its breaking point hit close to home for many as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.

The story of Station Eleven follows a group of survivors making a living as traveling performers called the Travelling Symphony. When this group comes in contact with a violent cult led by a man with past ties to a member of the troupe, things take a turn for the worse. Developed for television by Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven features rising stars Mackenzie Davis (Tully, Terminator: Dark Fate) as Kirsten, a woman who performing in the Shakespearean post-apocalyptic theater troupe, and Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Don’t Look Up) who plays Jeevan, an unemployed lost soul who must become a leader when the Georgia Flu strikes.

Station Eleven also stars Matilda Lawler (Flora & Ulysses) as a young Kirsten, David Wilmot (Anna Karenina) as Clark Thompson and Nabhaan Rizwan (1917) as Frank Chaudhary. The cast also includes Lori Petty (Tank Girl) and Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) along with appearances from Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) and David Cross (Arrested Development).

Now, after its last episode debuted on HBO Max in January 2022, audiences can own the entire mini-series with a three-disc collection. The discs feature all episodes of the first season and will be available for $39.99 on 4K Ultra HD, $29.99 on Blu-ray and $24.99 on DVD. Station Eleven continues to be available for streaming on HBO Max.