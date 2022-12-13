For some months now, we’ve all been witnessing what’s been happening with the HBO Max catalog after Warner Bros. and Discovery merged. While a new, unified platform is in the works at the new company, several titles have been removed from the streamer's menu, allegedly due to cost-cutting measures. The latest – and most shocking – victim was critically acclaimed sci-fi series Westworld, which ended its run abruptly this year and will soon leave the catalog along with Love Life and The Nevers. Naturally, this leaves platform subscribers wondering if shows that are not massively popular will have a place on the streaming platform at all.

This Monday on Twitter, Station Eleven showrunner Patrick Somerville addressed this uncertainty by replying to a fan of his show who asked if it was possible to get a physical copy of the miniseries. Somerville’s answer was revealing in terms of how even people involved in the making of a series can be blindsided by a network or are left out of the loop in streaming platforms' decisions. The screenwriter said that a DVD was released through Viacom/Paramount, but neither creators nor producers were told about it. Somerville stressed that he’d love to be a part of the curation process from the bonus material, but that he’s glad that the physical version exists — and he bought four copies just to make sure he has some at hand.

On his answer thread, Somerville also stated that the TV world is “very weird right now,” and that one of the few ways to make sure a title will be kept on a catalog is to keep watching it through the end – but, at the same time, this may guarantee nothing at all. The series creator expressed frustration by writing that “even the people who make shows have no fucking idea what’s gonna happen tomorrow, just like the execs who passionately fought for them for years have no idea if they’ll be employed tomorrow.”

On a separate Tweet, Somerville joked (but kind of seriously) that “If ‘Station Eleven’ ever disappears I promise to purchase one acre of land somewhere in the Mojave desert and just play it on loop, projected on a rock, forever.” Ironically or not, one of the series’ themes is the preservation of memories through storytelling, so it makes perfect sense that Station Eleven gets preserved in a medium that it was not originally intended for.

Station Eleven is based on a best-selling novel by author Emily St. John Mandel. The story follows humanity after a pandemic led to the collapse of civilization and left a small group of survivors. The miniseries was nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Writing for Patrick Somerville. The cast features Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Deborah Cox, David Cross, and Gael García Bernal.

You can stream all episodes of Station Eleven on HBO Max. For now.

