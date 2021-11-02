HBO Max has dropped a teaser trailer and first images for its upcoming miniseries Station Eleven, based on the 2014 internationally best-selling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, that follows a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davis (Tully), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Daniel Zovatto (It Follows), David Wilmot (Black Sails), Matilda Lawler (Flora & Ulysses), Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan (1917), and Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black), with Gael Garcìa Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) and Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) playing recurring roles.

The trailer opens up with the characters Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Patel and Lawler, buying several shopping carts full of food, preparing for the coming pandemic. The rest of the trailer shows quick clips of what ensues and the following apocalypse that the story depicts, while a slow cover of Jackie DeShannon’s classic song “What the World Needs Now Is Love” plays over it all. Meanwhile, the first-look photos show Bernal’s character, actor Arthur Leander, reading a script, while another indicates Jeevan and Kirsten having a conversation and another features Davis' character, an adult version of Kirsten, riding a horse amidst other survivors.

Station Eleven has been created for television and show-run by Patrick Somerville with Paramount Television Studios serving as the studio. The series is executive produced by Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Nate Matteson. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay serve as co-EPs. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, and Lucy Tcherniak have all directed episodes of the series.

Station Eleven begins streaming on HBO Max on December 16. Watch the trailer and check out more first-look photos below.

