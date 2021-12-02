HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16.

Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.

20 years later, Kirsten, played by Mackenzie Davis, is now in a traveling group of musicians and actors known as the Travelling Symphony. The trailer shows the group being invited to a place called the "Museum of Civilization" and is warned of someone known as "The Prophet." The trailer jumps back and forth in time to the early days of the pandemic and 20 years after, ending with a touching conversation between Jeevan and Kirsten talking about all the people they have seen at the end of the world, even in its relatively early days.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Station Eleven' Trailer Reveals Hope Among the Survivors of a Devastating Pandemic

Along with Davis, Patel, and Lawler, the series will also star Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty, with the previously mentioned Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler appearing as recurring characters.

Station Eleven is being created for television and showrun by Patrick Somerville, who has worked on The Leftovers and Netflix's Maniac. Station Eleven is set to premiere on HBO Max on December 16 with the first three episodes. Two more episodes will debut every Thursday, leading up to the final episode on January 13. Check out the new trailer for Station Eleven below.

Here is the official synopsis for Station Eleven:

A post apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, 'Station Eleven' tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Himesh Patel on 'The Luminaries', Understanding 'Tenet', and Telling a Pandemic Story in 'Station Eleven' The actor also tells Collider what it was like to work with director Christopher Nolan on Tenet.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email