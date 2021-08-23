HBO has just announced that Station Eleven, its hotly anticipated post-apocalyptic limited series, will premiere on HBO Max this fall. The announcement confirms rumors that the series would launch sometime this year, though it stops short of setting a firm date on when the show will arrive on the streaming service.

The series tells a multigenerational story of the survivors of a devastating worldwide pandemic as they rebuild society. While that premise may feel ripped from the headlines, it's based on Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 bestselling novel of the same name, and was first announced by WarnerMedia back in 2019. "When we started this whole project, it was a complete fiction," star Himesh Patel told Collider in March. "Now, there are elements of the story that have become far closer to reality, but no one has changed anything, in order for it to feel more relevant. We’re telling the story that we were always setting out to tell, and it’s still unfolding."

Patel, best known for his leading role in Yesterday, plays Jeevan, described as an unemployed lost soul who must become a leader when the pandemic strikes. Mackenzie Davis plays Kirsten, a performer in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe. They're joined by an impressive cast including Lori Petty, Gael Garcia Bernal, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni, Danielle Deadwyler, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

The talent behind the camera is equally as impressive. Maniac creator Patrick Somerville adapted the novel for television, serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Episode directors include Hiro Murai (Barry), Jeremy Podeswa (Game of Thrones), Helen Shaver (Vikings), and Lucy Tcherniak (The End of the F***ing World). Murai and Podeswa are also executive producers, alongside Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, and Nate Matteson. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay are co-executive producers.

Station Eleven will premiere this fall on HBO Max, though no set release date has been announced. Check out the official synopsis below.

A post apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. “Station Eleven'' is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.

