Netflix's ever-expanding catalog of young adult content continues to grow as the streaming service has announced that they have acquired the global rights for the film adaptation of the young adult novel The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight. The upcoming film coming to the streaming service is based on the novel of the same name written by Jennifer E. Smith.

The film follows Hadley Sullivan, played by Haley Lu Richardson, who meets a man named Oliver, played by Ben Hardy on a flight from New York to London. During the flight, Hadley finds herself falling for Oliver, but the pair are separated at customs upon landing before she is able to get his contact information. The story sees Hadley traversing London, hoping to reunite with Oliver, despite the chance of doing so being slim.

The film is written by Katie Lovejoy, with Little Women miniseries director Vanessa Caswill returning to the director's chair for the film. In addition to Richardson and Hardy, the film will also star Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher, and Sally Phillips. The film announced that Richardson was joining the project back in November 2020 in the lead role with the rest of the announced cast being revealed in January 2021. The film's principal photography for the film began that same month.

The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight is being produced by ACE Entertainment, which continues a partnership between the production and Netflix after ACE also produced the streamer’s upcoming YA feature Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between as well all three films in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. Producers on the film will include Matt Kaplan for ACE Entertainment. Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, and Aubrey Bendix oversee the project for ACE.

While we now know that the film adaptation of The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight will be heading to Netflix, there is currently no announced release date or release window. The film is currently in production. You can read the official logline of the film down below.

Strangers Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London, but is it misfortune or fate that separates them when they land? The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love — and London — may have a way of defying the odds.

