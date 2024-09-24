Horror fans - your nightmares dreams are about to come true as Peacock and Blumhouse have partnered to offer a one-of-a-kind immersive experience this October. Whether he’ll admit it or not, we all know that The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado is the place that inspired Stephen King to pen his iconic novel, The Shining, and now the streamer and production company are giving fans the chance to experience it in all of its gory glory. With something for every fandom, from Insidious to Happy Death Day, terror waits for guests behind every door of the iconic hotel from Friday, October 18, to Sunday, October 20, during this very special Halloween takeover event.

Dubbed the “Overnightmare,” the experience promises that the scares will begin immediately upon check-in, where even the concierge is in on the weekend’s events. No corner of The Lodge at the Stanley Hotel is safe for guests as their rooms will be themed after Insidious, Happy Death Day, The Purge, or Freaky. Sure, you can lock the door behind you, but that doesn’t mean the terror is over for the day. The vibes really come alive at night when guests will be invited to take part in different immersive activations. If you err on the side of caution, you’ll want to stick to the Happy Death Day or Freaky experiences, but if you really want to go all in, then The Purge and Insidious are for you.

When the sun is up, attendees can gather and sip a craft beverage in the Teacup Room, a bar so named for the streamer’s upcoming thriller series from James Wan’s Atomic Monster. Or, dip into the Blumhouse Bar to toss back a pint or two while being one of the first to try out Blumhouse’s soon-to-be-released video game, Fear the Spotlight. With characters from the production company’s sprawling repertoire milling about the hotel, you’re bound to bump into a familiar face during your visits to the bars or when you’re grabbing a seat during the two screening events - one of which is set to include a handful of episodes from Teacup.

What if I Can’t Attend Overnightmare?

Image via Peacock

If a trip to Colorado is out of the question, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the spooky season courtesy of Blumhouse and Peacock. In October, the streamer will be home to more than 150 horror titles, with something for everyone. Even before next month, audiences can begin to get in the spirit of the season with the help of franchises like Insidious and Happy Death Day as well as other beloved titles including Halloween Kills and Get Out.

Click over to Peacock for the full line-up of scare-centered movies and head to The Stanley Hotel’s website to learn more about what’s included during the Overnightmare weekend.