The internet age has completely changed how dating works with hookups and dating apps reigning supreme. For the more reserved out there, that notion can be daunting as is the case for Andrea Bang's Grace in the upcoming rom-com​​​​​​ Stay the Night. Feeling like an outcast in this frightening new dating landscape, she comes across a down-on-his-luck stranger, Carter Stone (Joe Scarpellino), who may be the one to solve her problems. Collider can exclusively share a new trailer for the film which shows these two strangers finding something special in each other after everything in their life has recently gone so wrong.

The trailer starts off with Grace facing disappointment. Thanks to her reserved demeanor, she failed to land the associate position she hoped so desperately for. On top of that, her friend chastises her for her approach to dating which involves getting to know a guy just well enough to find a reason to dislike him. At the same time, Carter Page is drinking his sorrows away at a bar after his professional hockey career takes a big hit with a brutal demotion. When he spots Grace across the bar and, eventually, ends up taking her cab, the two begin to hit it off.

Grace and Carter are both polar opposites, from how they like people to think of them to their preferred bar seating, but they find something special in each other nonetheless. During a magical night together in Toronto, they walk and talk through the streets and enjoy what the city has to offer together. Carter takes her skating, they enjoy some drinks together in Grace's apartment, and Grace gives him a much-needed pep talk as he mulls over his hockey career. It's not always smooth with the two of them, but they prove to be a good match for each other, and it ends with Grace meeting up with Carter the next day and sharing a heartwarming hug.

Image via Freestyle Digital Media

Stay the Night marks a small Kim's Convenience reunion between Bang, one of the series stars opposite Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, and Simu Liu, and director Renuka Jeyapalan, who helmed 13 episodes of the comedy. It's also Jeyapalan's feature debut which premiered to solid reviews at SXSW earlier this year. While only eight reviews are up on Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds a 75% critic score among those that saw it.

Alongside its romantic leads Bang and Scarpellino, the film also stars Humberly González and Raymond Ablack. On top of writing and directing, Jeyapalan served as an executive producer with Brian Robertson and Glenn Cockburn on board as producers.

Stay the Night releases on October 7. Check out the trailer below.