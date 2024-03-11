The Big Picture Stealing Pulp Fiction is a wacky heist film paying homage to Tarantino's iconic work, promising quirky comedy & unchained vision.

The strong cast, including Jason Alexander & Karan Soni, will bring the wild heist crew to life in Turkiewicz's feature film debut.

Cazzie David & Jon Rudnitsky tease bizarre hilarity in Stealing Pulp Fiction, hinting at potential meta follow-up ideas.

Director Quentin Tarantino has left an indelible mark on cinema with a selection of classic films from Reservoir Dogs to his most recent project, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. His Oscar-winning 1994 crime thriller Pulp Fiction, however, is often lauded as one of the greatest features ever made, taking a non-chronological approach to the intertwining, violent stories of two hitmen, a crime boss, his wife, and a boxer, among others in Los Angeles. Now, Cazzie David and Jon Rudnitsky are planning a heist of the iconic film with the bizarre upcoming film Stealing Pulp Fiction. While at SXSW for the premiere of David's feature debut, I Love You Forever, which she co-wrote and co-directed with Elisa Kalani, Collider's Perri Nemiroff asked the pair what they could tease about the intriguing title.

Stealing Pulp Fiction comes from the mind of Danny Turkiewicz and expands on his 2020 short film of the same name which David originally starred in. When the cast was originally announced, it was teased as a classic heist film and an homage to the work of Tarantino and film history in general, following three friends who conspire to steal the director's original 35mm print of Pulp Fiction. Soon, their therapist ends up involved in the plan, further complicating things and adding an extra layer of humor to the concept. David said her work with Turkiewicz on the project inspired her to team up with him again for her own film.

"Shoutout Danny Turkiewicz, and how I ended up casting him in I Love You Forever," she said. Rudnitsky, meanwhile, was the reverse, joining Stealing Pulp Fiction after hearing about it on the set of David's film. "I jokingly said, 'Hey, put me in that movie you're doing.' And she was like, 'Actually, there's a good part for you in this.' That's never happened in my life, obviously." While they couldn't share too much of what's in store in the project, Rudnitsky promised something bizarre with a completely unchained vision. "It's a very quirky comedy that's like an homage to Tarantino. And it's truly absurd, it might be the craziest thing I've ever done. It is the first time I've ever been on a set where they didn't reel me back at all."

'Stealing Pulp Fiction' Boasts a Strong Cast Around David and Rudnitsky

If the short film is any indication, Turkiewicz's feature should feature riffs on the many iconic casual conversations that make Pulp Fiction and its characters a classic, leaning into the surprising comedy Tarantino's crime classic brought. The cast that will bring that vision to life is a strong one too. While joking about his freedom to let loose on Stealing Pulp Fiction, Rudnitsky added, "Maybe I need to be reined in. Jason Alexander is in it, and Karan Soni. So it's a good group." Alexander, of course, is best known for his Emmy-nominated work on the hit sitcom Seinfeld as George Costanza and recently appeared in Adam Sandler's animated feature Leo, while Soni's voice-acting skills were recently on display in last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Pavitr Prabhakar and is otherwise recognizable for his Deadpool franchise role as Dopinder. Soni rounds out the trio of friends in the heist crew as Steve, while Alexander plays their wacky therapist, Dr. Mendelbaum.

A story about stealing one of cinema's most iconic films naturally lends itself to potential sequels and spinoffs based on other famous titles, as Nemiroff pointed out. David had already thought up a very meta follow-up that would turn the spotlight away from Tarantino to roast the cast and crew of Stealing Pulp Fiction instead. "I had an idea of 'Stealing Stealing Pulp Fiction' where I steal that movie because I'm in it, and I obviously hate myself, and that's the sequel," she added.

Until Stealing Pulp Fiction releases, David is focused on her SXSW premiere I Love You Forever. Produced by recent Lisa Frankenstein writer Diablo Cody and also starring Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ray Nicholson, the romantic dramedy follows a young law student whose “real life meet-cute” turns into an emotionally abusive, draining relationship that leaves her doubting whether her "true love" is too good to be true. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage of the film festival, which continues through Saturday, March 16.