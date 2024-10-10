Over the years director Quentin Tarantino has cemented his love for celluloid films. From refusing to shoot on digital cameras, to using film projectors in his own theatres in Los Angeles, the auteur has left no stone unturned to establish his view of film prints as works of art. And there’s no cinephile in the world who is not envious of his personal film collection. A new feature film from the first-time director Danny Turkiewicz is set to present his own take on the Kill Bill director’s love for cinema in a heist film, Stealing Pulp Fiction, which has announced a release window of early 2025, IndieWire reports.

The movie is billed as a “classic heist film” and a “homage to Tarantino” and film history in general. It follows a group of movie lovers who conspire to steal Tarantino’s original 35mm print of his iconic feature Pulp Fiction. While three friends conspire, their therapist also gets involved in the plan, further complicating things and adding an extra layer of humor to the concept.

What to Expect from ‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’?

Image via Miramax

The movie stars Jon Rudnitsky, Karan Soni, Cazzie David, Jason Alexander, Taylor Hill, and Oliver Cooper. So fans can expect some amazing performances. Commenting on the nature of the upcoming feature Shayna Weingast, Giant Pictures’ content acquisitions manager said in a statement. “’Stealing Pulp Fiction’ is an electrifying homage not just to the work of Tarantino but to the history of film in general. Danny Turkiewicz’s dazzling and whip-smart vision is a must-see for film buffs and casual moviegoers alike.” Turkiewicz added, "I’m excited for audiences to experience the humor and heart that our cast and crew brought to the screen."

The movie comes from the mind of Turkiewicz and expands on his 2020 short film of the same name. If the short is anything to go by the upcoming film will not shy away from riffing on the many iconic casual conversations that make Pulp Fiction and its characters a classic. In a previous conversation with Collider, Rudnitsky teased a bizarre ride with a completely unchained vision. "It's a very quirky comedy that's like an homage to Tarantino. And it's truly absurd, it might be the craziest thing I've ever done. It is the first time I've ever been on a set where they didn't reel me back at all."

Stealing Pulp Fiction arrives in theatres in early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

