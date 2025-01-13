Netflix is the biggest streamer in the world by the numbers, with a hefty lead over its second-place competitor, Prime Video, and along with that territory comes countless projects joining and leaving the platform every week. The latest to be confirmed with a departure date is Stealth, the 2005 sci-fi epic starring Jamie Foxx and Jessica Biel. Netflix has confirmed that the last day to watch Stealth will be January 31, and a new streaming home for the film has not yet been announced. Stealth follows three pilots struggling to bring an A.I. program under control before it begins the next world war. The film earned scores of 13% from critics and 39% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $79 million globally against a $135 million budget.

W.D. Richter wrote the screenplay for Stealth, and Rob Cohen directed the film. Stealth is the last project that Richter has directed in his career, despite it coming now 20 years ago, but he also worked with Robert Downey Jr. and Holly Hunter in 1995 on Home for the Holidays, the romantic comedy that’s currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. He’s also famous for his work on Hard Feelings, the 1981 R-rated drama starring Charlayne Woodard and Carle Marotte. Rob Cohen is best known for his work directing several episodes of the popular 80s TV series, Miami Vice, and he also helmed the original Fast and Furious movie in 2001 starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. Cohen reunited with Diesel the following year on xXx, the 2002 globetrotting action epic that also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Marton Csokas.

What Have Jamie Foxx and Jessica Biel Been in Lately?

Jamie Foxx recently teamed up with Tommy Lee Jones for The Burial, the 2023 legal drama that’s streaming on Prime Video, and he’s also been confirmed to star alongside Cameron Diaz in Back in Action, the Netflix Original action movie hitting the platform this weekend. Biel most recently starred as Candy Montgomery in Candy, the Hulu Original series simlilar to Love & Death, the HBO Original starring Elizabeth Olsen. Biel also starred alongside Stanley Tucci in all 10 episodes of Limetown, the sci-fi thriller Facebook Original series.

Stealth stars Jamie Foxx and Jessica Biel and was directed by Rob Cohen. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Stealth before it leaves Netflix on January 31.

Your changes have been saved Stealth Director Rob Cohen Cast Jessica Biel , Josh Lucas , Jamie Foxx , Sam Shepard , Joe Morton , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Richard Roxburgh , David Andrews , Wentworth Miller , Ian Bliss , Alexandra Davies , Caroline de Souza Correa , Jaipetch Toonchalong , Megan Gale , Jason Lee , Michael McCabe , Robert L. Keane , Blazey Best , Michael Denkha , Harli Ames , Adriano Cappelletta , Lucia Mastrantone , Randall Mettam , Dorian Nkono , Miles Paras Runtime 121 minutes Writers W.D. Richter Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX