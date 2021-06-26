If you're a fan of SEGA games and you have money to burn, these next couple of weeks are going to be an exciting time for you. The official SEGA Summer Steam Sale (try saying that three times fast) is In full swing right now, with dozens of titles discounted for your video gaming pleasure. Some of these discounts are as much as 80% - which is really heckin' generous for one of the biggest AAA game publishers in the industry today.

Gamers who want to pal around in a fictional, modern-day version of Japan beating up bad guys and drowning in mini-games will be excited to know that the entire Yakuza catalog is a part of the summer sale. The main titles - both the remastered and the kawami versions - are available at a 50% discount, or $20 per game. Speaking of running around Japan and fighting enemies, you can have some shooty-shooty, bang-bang fun by picking up the entire Binary Domain collection for pennies on the dollar at an 80% discount. And if you haven't played the PC version of Bayonetta yet - the hit action-adventure game featuring a sexy female protagonist who's as deadly as she is sassy - that's on sale at a 75% discount for only $4.99 USD.

SEGA as a company turned 61 years old or earlier this month. They have headquarters in Tokyo, the US, and Europe. They are the makers of the old SEGA Genesis console which, funnily enough, enjoyed more success overseas than it did in its home country. SEGA is most well known for such iconic titles as Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, and Total War. Although the company originally started out exclusively working on console games, you can now purchase their titles on PC. The current summer sale is exclusively on Steam and ends July 8th.

