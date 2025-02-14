Whether a movie is steamy or not is subjective. For some, the gothic and horrific obsession of Nosferatu may qualify; for others, the charming quirk of 2002’s Secretary is more appropriate. For everyone else, there’s a different and nuanced interpretation that hits the right spot between "sexy" and "off-putting."

While there’s never a bad time to enjoy a steamy film, there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day. Whether sitting down to enjoy some on-screen romance with a partner, getting comfortable for a "Galentine’s Day" night in, or enjoying the single life and making use of your Netflix account, movies always have your back. This list will discuss some of the best 21st-century steamy movies to watch this Valentine's Day; there will be no ranking, as all the movies will make ideal choices for the most romantic day of the year.

10 'Poor Things' (2023)

Steaminess rating: 🔥🔥

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In Victorian London, mad scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) finds the body of a woman who has died after jumping from a bridge. After a brain transplant, he resurrects the woman and names her Bella, played by Emma Stone in an Oscar-winning role. He gradually works to teach her how to walk and talk, and her curiosity about the world leads her to yearn for adventure and independence.

Poor Things is steamy and erotic in a very clinical sense. The film from Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos analyzes sex, sexuality, and gender roles through the lens of someone new to the world and its ways. Whether the film succeeds at portraying these themes favorably is a decision that will depend on the viewer. Poor Things does succeed at laying a lot of ideas on the table and is perfect for those looking to have an intellectual discussion about what sexuality is and what it means to embody it as a woman.