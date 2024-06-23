Steampunk refers to the sci-fi subgenre that imagines a society where humanity continues to rely primarily on steam power. It takes the aesthetics and gadgetry of the Victorian era but extrapolates them to their logical conclusion, producing quirky, hyper-advanced machines with a retro flavor. Steampunk movies also often play with the gender dynamics and social norms of that era, usually to subvert them.

This is a tricky genre to get right, and given the caliber of some of the movies in it, it's difficult to create a new steampunk vision that feels fresh. However, more recent movies like Mortal Engines and Poor Things prove the genre hasn't yet run out of steam, so to speak. At their best, steampunk movies conjure up a fun, immersive sci-fi world while also encouraging the viewer to look at the past from a new perspective. These movies capture steampunk's essence to its fullest, bringing this challenging sub-genre to riveting life.

10 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Image via Warner Bros.

"We may have lost the war, but heaven knows we haven't lost our sense of humor!" Wild Wild West may not be a good movie, but it's one of the most iconic steampunk films ever, even if it's partly due to its outrageous awfulness. Will Smith and Kevin Kline star as U.S. Marshals tasked with thwarting the nefarious plans of Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh). Loveless aims to assassinate President Ulysses S. Grant and establish his dominion using a giant mechanical spider, naturally.

The movie woefully squanders the talents of its stars, shooting for the anarchic comedy of Men in Black but instead collapsing into a wacky mess. That said, it's jam-packed with memorable steampunk visuals. Along with the aforementioned arachnid, Wild Wild West features classic tropes of the genre, like an American West setting, an alternate history timeline, elaborate gadgets, and advanced steam-powered technology like tanks and self-propelled wheelchairs. Sonnenfield clearly put a lot of effort into paying homage to steampunk classics.

9 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

"I am a changeable feast. As are all of we." The latest addition to the canon of steampunk classics is Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, a dark comedy about a woman (Emma Stone) brought back to life by an eccentric scientist (Willem Dafoe). Set in a fantastical Victorian era, Bella embarks on a journey of self-discovery, navigating a world filled with bizarre characters and situations. It's essentially a raunchy, tongue-in-cheek rewrite of Frankenstein, and it's simply terrific.

Lathimos deploys steampunk aesthetics throughout, like the fisheye lenses and stylized colors. The setting is also simultaneously retro and futuristic, with both rudimentary surgery and advanced skyships. Indeed, the technology is decidedly steampunk, particularly the machines and critters in Baxter's laboratory. He has a device that digests his food for him and a host of pets spliced together from various animals, like a duck/dog hybrid. "Creating the animals was a challenge because we did it partly in-camera," noted effects supervisor Simon Hughes.

8 'SteamBoy' (2004)

Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo

"An invention with no philosophy behind it is a curse." This anime gem follows young inventor Ray Steam (Anna Paquin), who receives a mysterious metal ball containing advanced steam technology from his grandfather, Lloyd Steam (Patrick Stewart). As various factions vie for control of the Steam Ball, Ray finds himself caught in a battle between his father's industrial ambitions and his grandfather's cautionary stance on technological progress. Ray faces a host of formidable foes, but his talent for invention gives him a fighting chance.

SteamBoy was helmed by Akira director Katsuhiro Otomo, so it's no surprise that it's a visual marvel. The designs are intricate (the retro-futuristic devices are especially memorable), the film's vision of Victorian London is immersive, and the hand-drawn animation is gorgeous all around. The story is a little thin at times, and the themes are a little on the nose, but Otomo's mastery of images more than compensates.

7 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

"You got the makings of greatness in you, but you got to take the helm and chart your own course." Treasure Planet is a sci-fi take on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic story Treasure Island. It centers on the space-faring Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who discovers a fabled map. Accompanied by a diverse crew, including the enigmatic cyborg John Silver (Brian Murray), Jim embarks on an interstellar voyage aboard the RLS Legacy.

Treasure Planet combines traditional hand-drawn animation with CGI, creating a visually spectacular universe filled with unique characters. Highlights include the cute, cotton candy-esque shapeshifter Morph (Dane Davis), the feline Captain Amelia (Emma Thompson), and the spider-like Scroop (Michael Wincott). The tech is also interesting and unique, with most of the ships looking wooden and well-worn rather than shiny and metallic. The movie received mixed reviews on release and failed to recoup its $140m budget, but solid action scenes and a hearty helping of adventure make it one of the most underrated Disney movies of the 2000s.

6 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Image via Disney

"The volcano, she awakes!" Atlantis: The Lost Empire is similar to Treasure Planet in that it gives a classic writer the Disney treatment, this time drawing inspiration from the work of Jules Verne. Michael J. Fox voices Milo Thatch, a linguist and cartographer who discovers an ancient manuscript leading to the lost city of Atlantis. Funded by eccentric millionaire Preston Whitmore (John Mahoney), Milo joins an eclectic team of explorers on a submarine expedition to find the legendary sunken city.

Atlantis is a kids' adventure film done right, eschewing musical numbers for a compelling plot, genuine ethical dilemmas, and lavish visuals. The steampunk elements are well-executed, including an alternate reality version of the Edwardian era and steam-powered submersibles. The themes also get surprisingly thoughtful, with a prominent anti-imperial message. Not everyone liked this more serious take on the Disney formula, but for a certain subset of fans, it hits the spot just right.

5 'City of Ember' (2008)

Directed by Gil Kenan

Image via 20th Century Studios

"I am getting into that generator, whatever it takes." City of Ember unfolds in a subterranean fortress built to protect humanity for 200 years. However, the city's future is thrown into jeopardy when its power source begins to fail. It's up to two teenagers, Lina Mayfleet (Saoirse Ronan) and Doon Harrow (Harry Treadaway), to unravel the city's mysteries and save the day.

City of Ember is something of a mixed bag. It features an intriguing premise, good performances led by the ever-reliable Saoirse Ronan, and engaging visuals along with underdeveloped characters and a rushed plot. Nevertheless, the sci-fi elements are commendable. Most of the effects are practical; the titular city was made with expansive sets built on a shipyard-turned-soundstage. City of Ember also does a good job of slowly unspooling its mysteries and keeping the viewer hooked while steadily ratcheting up the tension and producing a palpable sense of foreboding. Had the drama been handled just a little better, this could have been a sci-fi classic.

4 '9' (2009)

Directed by Shane Acker

Image via Focus Features

"This world is ours now. It's what we make of it." 9 is another solid movie with the potential to be a masterpiece. It's a post-apocalyptic tale about a group of sentient ragdoll-like creations, each named after a number, with the protagonist being 9 (Elijah Wood). These small beings, created by scientists to preserve humanity's essence, struggle to survive in a world ravaged by war and devoid of human life. As they battle against monstrous machines that hunt them, 9 discovers a way to potentially end their plight.

On the steampunk side, 9 has a plethora of retro-futurism, like alchemy, homunculi, and automatons. Once again, the visuals are the movie's strongest point. The bombed-out landscape, overhung with menacing grey skies, feels real and goes a long way toward establishing the movie's grim mood. Director Shane Acker knows how to use images economically and elegantly in service of his story. Unfortunately, the doll characters are not fleshed out enough, and at just 79 minutes long, the narrative feels a little slight.

3 'Howl’s Moving Castle' (2004)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki