With just 10 episodes, Our Flag Means Death’s crew made audiences wish they were pirates falling in love on a ship in the middle of the ocean. With one of Taika Waititi’s best live-action characters sharing the lead with Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), you could not get enough of them and are probably still wishing for season 2.

However, what most viewers did not expect was for this pirate show to become an actual rom-com. There are several love stories that captivate an audience that begins creating a list of ships they might find on The Revenge.

A Pirate And His Stories

From the beginning audiences can tell Stede Bonnet is not like other pirates. He treats his crew with respect and encourages them to talk about their feelings. One of the things that showcases his singularity the most is how he sits at night reading stories for his crew. He acts as a father to all these men with complicated, diverse backgrounds.

Although Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) does not see this habit of Stede until episode six, he is immediately captivated by this action — same way viewers are. Bonnet’s character and his conviction to treat his crew like human beings are two of the many reasons why he stole fans’ hearts.

First Encounter

As the episodes go by, viewers realize Stede is doing his best to become a well-known pirate. He left his family for a life he dreamed of and wants to make sure he succeeds. When he is faced by Blackbeard — who rescues him — for the first time, he is surprised by the fact that this world-renowned pirate knows about him. “You’ve heard of me.”

At that moment, Blackbeard and the viewers become aware of Stede’s vulnerability. He is a man who has fought his entire life to find his place in this world, and he believes the sea is where he belongs. Having the biggest pirate recognize him is already a win in his book. Even though he has been wounded, he is happy, and you can’t help but feel happy with him.

A Bad Dream

After being wounded by the Spaniards, Stede spends time in agony. The pain from his wound is intensified by recurring nightmares of the family he left behind. Although Blackbeard does not know what the dreams are about, he takes care of Bonnet and tries to make his recovery as comfortable as possible.

The audience on the other hand can see what Stede is dreaming about and is able to understand his past and why he is the way he is nowadays. With a father who never believed in him, classmates who bullied him, and a family he could not bond with, he is struggling to feel at peace in the new life he chose. He is vulnerable and that is why he stands out from other pirates.

Two Pirates And A Closet

Unlike any pirate before him, Stede Bonnet built a secret closet — behind his enormous book collection — where he keeps his finest clothes. Until 1x04 this had remained a secret. However, he shares this mystery closet with Blackbeard, proudly showing him everything he owns and describing the outfits to him.

Once again, Blackbeard realizes Stede is not like anyone he has met before. He is captivated by this strange man who is not afraid to be himself and carry extra weight on a ship just so he is able to read and dress nicely. Bonnet continues to prove he is a gem in a world of roughness.

Passive Aggression

As Stede and Blackbeard’s relationship develops, they teach each other how to belong in their respective worlds. However, when put to practice, Blackbeard feels defeated and humiliated by high-society. That is when Stede puts into practice the one thing the pirate was unable to learn: passive aggression.

Stede put himself in a vulnerable situation by returning to a party that reminded him of the people from his past who had hurt him. But when the same people begin to make fun of Blackbeard, he steps right in to defend him. He does not need a sword and blood does not need to be spilled. He used his words to defend the man he cares so deeply about.

A Pirate’s Reassurance

After the humiliating party, Stede takes it upon himself to make sure Blackbeard is okay. During a brief conversation under the moonlight, he tells the famous pirate, “you wear fine things well,” reminding him he does not need the approval of the people at the party. Maybe he just needs his own approval and that of Stede Bonnet.

Although the party took a toll on Stede as well, he puts Blackbeard’s needs first and takes care of his co-captain. This moment is a confirmation for the audience of what will be one of the many queer romances portrayed on Our Flag Means Death.

First A Friendship

Stede is very visibly portrayed as an insecure man who doubts every choice he makes. However, he is not the only one. During episode six, Blackbeard’s insecurities surface and the Gentleman Pirate is the one to calm his nerves by reassuring him, “I’m your friend.”

Blackbeard then realizes the other man truly cares about him and is willing to have his back. Viewers continue to see this human side of Stede that so many pirates, like Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill), cannot tolerate.

Treasure Hunt

During episode seven, Stede sets out on a treasure hunt, and he is determined on bringing Blackbeard along. The latter is not too happy about the plan, but the two of them connect when imagining what it would be like to own a restaurant. They let their imagination roam free and Lucius (Nathan Foad) sees the spark between these two pirates.

Blackbeard’s eyes are opened by Lucius telling him Stede really likes him — something the audience has witnessed throughout the episodes. Now it is out in the open that this man cares deeply about the pirate and would do anything to improve his days.

A Reunion

Stede realizes that being a pirate is not as satisfying without Blackbeard by his side. While he and his crew are fighting the English Navy, he feels hopeless as he sees everyone around him being defeated. However, his hope comes back when Blackbeard lands back on the ship, “you came back.”

Blackbeard says he never left and winks, reassuring Stede is not alone. It is then that the audience can truly see how deep Stede’s feelings run for the pirate. It is obvious that his life of piracy only has worth to him if he is with Blackbeard, and they sail together. Otherwise, he is pretty much lost at sea.

Stede’s Happiness

During one of the last moments between Stede and Blackbeard, he shares his feelings telling the Gentleman Pirate he is the one who makes him happy and wants to run away with. Stede in return tells him, “you make Stede happy.” Both men finally confess their true feelings and share a kiss.

That confession by the sea is one of the most intimate moments between both men. You come to fully comprehend how much they care about each other and what they are willing to do to make one another happy. It is the extent of how deeply their bond runs. It is Stede’s humanity once more that shines through. A humanity that pushes him to walk away from Blackbeard thinking it is the best for the man he loves. He is someone who puts the needs of those around him first, even if it hurts him.

