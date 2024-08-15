The Big Picture Sentimental Value, director Joachim Trier's new film, features a star-studded cast including Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård.

Sentimental Value, director Joachim Tier's followup to 2021's acclaimed The Worst Person in the World, has just two big names to its cast. Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård will join the film, which is currently filming in Oslo, Norway. Deadline reports that Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas has also joined the cast of the film.

The comedy-drama will center around an Oslo family who find themselves in a state of flux. Renate Reinsve, the lead of The Worst Person in the World, will reteam with Tier to play noted stage actress Nora, whose life is turned upside down when her long-estranged father, Gustav (Skarsgård), re-enters her life. Eccentric, charismatic, and completely unreliable, Gustav was formerly a noted film director, and wants to mount a comeback - with Nora as his leading lady. Nora, however, wants nothing to do with him. Lilleaas will star as Nora's younger sister, Agnes, while Fanning will play an American movie star who travels to Norway. The film's logline describes it as "an intimate, poignant and often funny exploration of family, memories, and the reconciliatory power of art". Sentimental Value is expected to wrap filming in November, and is slated to be released some time in 2025.

What Are Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård Working On Next?

Fanning will be seen this holiday season in James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, playing Dylan's girlfriend and muse Sylvie Russo opposite Timothée Chalamet. Next, she'll star alongside Nicole Kidman in the Apple TV+ miniseries Margo's Got Money Troubles. She is also slated to star in the upcoming Predator film Badlands, Dan Trachtenberg's follow-up to his acclaimed Prey. Skarsgård was seen in Dune: Part Two earlier this year, playing the grotesque Baron Harkonnen. Next year, he'll return for the second series of the critically-hailed Star Wars series Andor, resuming his role as Rebel spy Luthen Rael.

Sentimental Value was written by Tier and frequent collaborator Eskil Vogt, and produced by Maria Ekerhovd for Mer Film and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar for Eye Eye Pictures in Norway. A truly international undertaking, it will be co-produced by Nathanael Karmitz for MK Productions and Juliette Schrameck for Lumen Production in France; Janine Jackowski and Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film in Germany; Sisse Graum Jørgensen for Zentropa in Denmark; and Lizette Jonjic for Zentropa Sweden. US distribution will be handled by Neon, who also distributed The Worst Person in the World. The Worst Person in the World was widely-acclaimed, earning two Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film, and earned $12.7 million USD worldwide on a $5.6 million budget.

Sentimental Value is filming in Oslo, Norway; it is expected to be released some time in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.